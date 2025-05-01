Abandoned homes in Mattituck causing concern

Abandoned homes in Mattituck, like this house at 580 New Suffolk Ave. built in 1894, have garnered community concern. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Several homes that have fallen into varied states of disrepair in Mattituck have caused concern for neighbors in the community. Reports of vandalism and squatters at abandoned houses in the hamlet, for what residents say has been years, have created undesirable vacancies at the block’s “problematic properties.”

Southold Town Board held two public hearings for two properties — 580 New Suffolk Ave. and 1120 New Suffolk Ave. — and their respective fates April 15.

The 580 New Suffolk Ave. home was built in 1894. In 2004, California resident Luke Saban purchased the house and rented it out to a family until roughly 2010. The house was vacant until 2016 when another family rented the house for a year until they were “spooked by squatters who had grown accustomed to taking up residence there,” according to New Suffolk Ave. resident Catherine Harper. It’s been in a state of disrepair ever since.

Ms. Harper called attention to the vacant properties at an April 28 Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association meeting attended by nearly 30 residents at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The 1120 New Suffolk Ave. property was last purchased in 2010 by Robert Brenner and shortly thereafter lapsed in maintenance, Ms. Harper said. It received town notices in 2017 and 2018 and Mr. Brenner agreed to let the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Long Island and a local youth group to clear the property’s yard.

A house nextdoor to 1120 New Suffolk Ave. has been on the market for nearly 200 days, Ms. Harper said. During that time, it has had to decrease its asking price four times.

“Our homes are generally speaking our greatest financial investment,” she said. “And the quality of the larger community and the immediate neighborhood directly affects our property values.”

Chapter 100 of Southold Town code serves as a tool for the Town Board to address “safety and health hazards, unsightly conditions, environmental public nuisances, dangerous obstruction to emergency vehicle access, erosions of property values and erosion of quality of life” caused by property neglect.

Under this law, following a complaint filed with town code enforcement, a building inspector evaluates whether a structure is unsafe or dangerous to the public. If it is deemed unsafe, the inspector serves a notice to the property owner that removal or rehabilitation of the structure should start within 10 days of notice and be completed within 30 days thereafter.

The building inspector may extend the timeframe “where there is evidence of intent to comply within the time specified and conditions exist which prevent immediate compliance,” the law states.

Town Supervisor Al Krupski said the law is seldom used at the civic meeting.

“This is something that’s pretty rare in Southold,” Mr. Krupski said.

The most challenging factor when dealing with abandoned properties is the burden of notification on the town, assistant town attorney Ben Johnson explained at the civic meeting. He said many absent property owners live out of state or are unresponsive to communication.

“That’s the first hurdle that we see,” Mr. Johnson said. Mr. Saban, owner of the home at 580 New Suffolk Ave., has proven difficult to reach.

Following the Town Board’s April 15 public hearing on Mr. Brenner’s property, he made efforts to clean up the yard.

John Jarski, deputy chief building inspector for Southold Town, said the property grounds are in “better shape now than they were two years ago” after Mr. Brenner cleared some brush. However, he said that the porch roof is collapsing and that “it really is just a matter of time before the rest of the structure, if not addressed soon, will be in a state of imminent collapse.”

Mr. Brenner recently listed the property for $599,000. Town attorney Paul DeChance said the asking price was too high during a second public hearing about the house April 29.

“I’m going to suggest that you take a very hard look at the number you’re listing this house for… because it may not be realistic,” Mr. DeChance said. He added that the board could eventually “get to a point where they will decide… to remove the structure and charge you for it.”

Mr. Brenner said he had the “same thoughts” as Mr. DeChance and would discuss the matter with his real estate agent. He is expected to appear before the Town Board again in two weeks.

Community members can file code enforcement complaints about abandoned properties online at southoldtownny.gov/192/Code-Enforcement or by calling 631-765-1939. The use of the online form will allow the Department of Code Enforcement to provide periodic updates about the investigation’s status to those who file complaints.