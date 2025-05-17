Blotter: Cutchogue woman arrested for trespassing

A Cutchogue woman called police May 10 to report that, through her Ring camera, she saw a white woman with reddish hair park in her driveway, take off her clothes, place them in a garbage can next to the garage and then enter the house naked through a side door. Police responded and located 44-year-old Kelleigh Liguori of Cutchogue exiting the shower inside the residence. She was placed under arrest for trespassing and transported to headquarters for processing.

Just before 1 a.m. on May 5, police received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle that, while driving west on County Road 48 in Southold, had crossed over the median and both lanes of eastbound traffic and become wedged between a street sign post and some shrubbery. When police arrived, they observed driver Austin Branker of Cutchogue, 25, passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the transmission still in drive. Police awakened Mr. Branker, who exited the vehicle, was administered standard field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On May 6 at approximately 7:15 p.m., a Southold resident reported to police that the primary electrical service wire to his home had split in half and was burning the house. Officers and the Southold Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire and disconnected the wiring. PSEG and Southold Town code enforcement were notified.

On May 9 at about 11 a.m., a Cutchogue woman reported her vehicle had been stolen in Mattituck, where it had been parked and running but unattended. Surveillance footage from the location showed an unknown suspect walking around the vehicle, but the view was blocked when a large box truck pulled into the frame. When the truck left, the suspect and the vehicle were gone. A police officer located the stolen vehicle westbound on Route 48 in Peconic, but as he attempted to stop it, it veered off the roadway and collided with a pole. The driver, Rohan Fisher, 23, of Central Islip, matched the description of the suspect seen on camera and was arrested and transported to police headquarter for processing.

Police were called to a Mattituck address May 7 in response to a crash detection alert received through Life360. That alert was later rescinded because Life360 had contacted the unknown owner of the phone, who stated that he was fine and had hit his car’s brakes hard to avoid hitting a turtle in the roadway. The responding officer located the turtle but was unable to remove it before it was hit by another vehicle. An animal wildlife refuge was notified to remove the injured turtle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.