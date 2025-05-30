Free wedding for active duty U.S. Coast Guard officer and fiancé

United States Coast Guard Lieutenant Kelly Dacimo and Nicholas Vivo have been awarded a free wedding from Peconic Landing. (Courtesy photo)

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant from Orient and her fiancé are the winners of a free wedding at Brecknock Hall, bringing a long-distance love story full circle.

United States Coast Guard Lieutenant (O-3) Kelly Dacimo, 29, and Nicholas Vivo, 27, were notified during a surprise reveal at Peconic Landing May 28, with family members present in person and via Zoom.

The couple was selected by a panel of Peconic Landing members to win the 13th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback, which provides a free wedding to current or former military personnel in recognition of their service.

An Orient native, Lieutenant Dacimo has served in the Coast Guard since 2020 and currently works as a marine investigator at Sector Delaware Bay in Philadelphia. She has been recognized with the Coast Guard Achievement Medal for excellence in maritime inspections, a Team Meritorious Award for hurricane response and the Top Leadership Award at Direct Commission Officer School.

Despite the demands of military service and living more than a thousand miles apart, Dacimo and her fiancé remained committed to their relationship. Dacimo and Vivo met during her time as a merchant mariner and began a long-distance relationship while she was stationed in Louisiana.

In 2022, they faced a major challenge when Vivo was hospitalized with a rare heart condition, an experience they said strengthened their resolve as a couple. In July 2024, during a hike to Oneko Falls in Jim Thorpe, Pa., Vivo proposed surrounded by the natural beauty of the Lehigh Valley.

A graduate of Greenport High School, Dacimo was active in NJROTC, team sports, and community service, and spent her summers working at her family’s marina in Orient.

“The North Fork is where my values were shaped,” she said. “Marrying Nick in this cherished location would bring our journey full circle.”

Dacimo and Vivo will be provided with a complete wedding Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in celebration of Veterans Day, to be held at Brecknock Hall. Sponsored by Peconic Landing, the giveaway is made possible through contributions from local businesses and organizations who donate an estimated $65,000 worth of time, talents, and services to create a fairy tale wedding.

“Lieutenant Dacimo’s service to our nation, along with the strength and devotion she and Nicholas have shown throughout their journey, is truly inspiring,” said Robert J. Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing. “Their story is one of resilience, commitment and love. We are honored to celebrate their wedding at Brecknock Hall as part of our annual tradition of recognizing those who serve.”

The Veterans Day Wedding Giveback began in 2011 as an opportunity to thank Long Island’s military personnel and to recognize them for their service to our country. The annual contest is open to both current and veteran service members; at least one partner must have served or be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.