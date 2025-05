It was clear skies and packed streets for the Southold Town 2025 Memorial Day Parade. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)



The Southold Memorial Day Parade felt like a true kickoff to summer, with families lining the streets dressed in red, white and blue, waving flags and cheering as local veterans, first responders and community groups marched by. American flags hung from light poles and trucks, creating a sea of patriotic color. The atmosphere struck a balance between somber reflection and celebratory spirit.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson