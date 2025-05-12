Southold school district 2025-26 budget info

(Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The 2025-26 Southold Union Free School District proposed budget totals $35,629,000, a $1,097,000 increase from the 2024-25 budget year.

The proposed tax levy is $31,087,000, a $833,411 or 2.75% increase from last year. It does not pierce the state tax levy cap.

For a home valued at roughly $461,864 and with a property assessment of $5,450, the proposed tax levy would increase the homeowner’s school tax bill by $146 year over year — totaling roughly $5,432.

Capital improvements account for $4,437,644 or 12.81% of the budget. The district is looking to purchase a new minibus as its current bus fleet ages.

Programming costs account for the largest part of the budget, 76.61% or $26,530,010. All programs and opportunities have been maintained in the budget.

Administrative costs make up 13.46% of the budget or $4,661,346.

“School budgets are complex, and the State not having an approved budget by the date schools are mandated to adopt ours only makes it more complicated,” superintendent Anthony Mauro wrote in an email to The Suffolk Times. “As a district, we have developed a tax sensitive budget that supports our students and our community, and we are always grateful for the support of our community. I encourage everyone to get out and vote!”

Trustee elections

Two candidates — Kristian Prior and Jason Barkley — will vie for the one open seat on the Board of Education election on May 20.

Mr. Prior, a parent to two students who attend Southold Elementary School, with another set to attend pre-K next year, said he is running for school board “to ensure that they and all students have access to the best possible educational experience.” He feels that his role as a parent in the community offers him a “firsthand perspective” on the needs of students, teachers and families in the district. Mr. Prior added that he wants to ensure the community’s thoughts, values and concerns are reflected on the board.

“Now that all of my children will be in school full time, I am eager to contribute more to the Southold community,” Mr. Prior said. “As a taxpayer and a neighbor, I believe in fiscal responsibility and want to help ensure our resources are used wisely and in ways that reflect the needs and priorities of the families and staff who make this district special.” He has worked as a fireman in the FDNY for 18 years, serving as a lieutenant in Corona, Queens, for the last three years. “My experiences, as a firefighter and lieutenant, have shaped my ability to remain calm under pressure, listen to people from all walks of life, and make thoughtful, balanced decisions that impact the public,” he said.

Mr. Prior also runs an IT services and consulting business. He believes his breadth of professional experiences would make him a trustee that most community members could relate to.

“Serving on the Board of Education would allow me to advocate for our students, support our educators and staff, and strengthen the connection between the school and the broader Southold community,” he said.

This is Mr. Prior’s second time running for school board. His first candidacy in 2023 was unsuccessful.

Mr. Barkley has worked in the business offices of local school districts for the past 15 years. Before this, he was an intelligence analyst for the Army National Guard in New York and worked in the financial services industry. Mr. Barkley will earn his school district business leader certificate in the next few months and believes that his professional experience would help him in his role as trustee if elected.

“How a district spends its funds directly impacts the education of our students,” he said. “It also affects their experience when it comes to sports, clubs, musical performances and all other areas. I have knowledge and understanding of the budget from a line by line perspective.”

Some ideas Mr. Barkley has for the district include forming relationships with organizations such as Cornell Cooperative Extension and Brookhaven National Lab, incentivizing community involvement at events like homecoming with fun events and continuing support for students by celebrating their achievements.

Additionally, he would like to create a STEAM lab at the elementary school for coding, 3D printing, AI, robotics, project-based learning and more. Developing relationships with other districts outside of the North Fork school systems is another endeavor Mr. Barkley would like to pursue if elected.

He noted that, if elected, he would engage with teachers in the district to hear them out on any programs or coursework they would like to recommend to the board. This extends to the community at large, who Mr. Barkley said his “door” would always be open to.

Mr. Barkley has two children in the district, a daughter in tenth grade and a son in fourth grade.

“As a parent, we want what’s best for our children,” Mr. Barkley said. “As a BOE member, I want what’s best for all children.”

It is Mr. Barkley’s first time running for school board.

Where to vote on the budget

Residents can vote on the school budget and education board trustees May 20, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Southold High School gymnasium. The Southold Free Library budget vote will be held at the same time. For more information, contact the district clerk at 631-765-5400, ext. 1318.