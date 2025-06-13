Civic associations tackle top Southold issues

The proposed 12-mile pipeline and the Southold Town Zoning Code Update are two tough topics area civic associations are tackling on behalf of North Fork residents. (Compilation of courtesy and Nicole Wagner photos)

Area civic associations are setting up meetings and lectures, both formal and informal, to give Southold residents extra chances to understand two key issues facing Southold—the proposed 12-mile pipeline and the Southold zoning code update—and to also have their say on them.

The Suffolk County Water Authority recently held scoping sessions in Southold and Riverhead explaining their proposed a 12-mile pipeline across the North Fork meant to supplement existing systems in Riverhead and Southold Towns.

Monday, June 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Greenport Civic Association and the North Fork Civics are teaming up to hold their own informational forum on the SCWA scoping session at the Parish Hall of Holy Trinity Church Episcopal Church in Greenport.

President of Group for the East End, Robert DeLuca and LI Project Manager & Sr. Science Advisor of Save the Sound, Louise Harrison, will be speaking in person, and their presentation on what the pipeline extension will mean to North Fork communities will also be available via Zoom.

In a press release posted by the Greenport Civic Association, “Given the strong turnout for the North Fork Civics forum on June 2, we are pleased to host another opportunity to learn more about what the Suffolk County Water Authority’s proposed water pipeline extension means for the North Fork community and understand the importance of and process for sharing your feedback before the July 11 deadline.”

Two days later on Wednesday, and after a period of time for residents to process the latest informational meetings of the Southold town zoning code update, the Cutchogue Civic Association is holding an informal followup to the forums at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Barbara Butterworth, co-president of the civic and chair of its program committee said that the zoning code update is “a big and complicated issue.” She continued that due to the scope, the 2-hour zoning code update forums skim over some information.

She said the informal follow is designed to give residents more time with tough topics and look more in depth at some so that they can take their time to propose any alternatives to the town.

Patricia Kirkpatrick, member of the Southold Zoning Update Advisory Committee will discuss four areas in depth: affordable housing, farms, community character and economic development. After each topic is presented, it will be further discussed for 10 minutes before moving onto the next one to ensure comprehension. After all four topics are presented and discussed, the floor will open to questions and comments.

Ms. Butterworth said that members of the civic association will take notes and include them in a comment package to the town. She continued that everyone is invited, although the related examples used will focus on Cutchogue.