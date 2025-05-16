Big crowd attends forum on town’s zoning code update

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski welcomed local stakeholders at the first public forum breaking down the proposed zoning changes in the township May 12. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Roughly 100 community members attended the first public forum discussing Southold’s proposed comprehensive zoning update May 12 at the town Recreation Center in Peconic.

Planning director Heather Lanza gave local stakeholders a general overview presentation, reminiscent of a college seminar, at the forum.

While the draft code will not take effect until it is adopted by the Town Board following a community participation and revision period throughout the summer and fall, Ms. Lanza broke down the basics of the proposed changes. For a look at notable changes in the code, visit bit.ly/zonebreakdown.

“In a complete reorganization of a code, you’re going to have unintentional changes — some changes are intentional but some aren’t,” Ms. Lanza said. “So, we’re really looking for you to point out things that you think might be unfair or not right so that we can really get it right.”

During the forum, residents expressed concern about the proposed zoning change that would include constructed surfaces such as pavement, patios, gravel driveways and sidewalks in lot coverage limits. This would be a deviation from the existing code which includes only buildings in the lot coverage limits.

Other notable comments from residents included incorporating opportunities for greater efficiency in the new code and finding other ways to incentivize affordable housing development in the township.

Monday’s meeting kicked off a series of forums that will be held throughout May and June that will offer hamlet- or issue-focused presentations, as noted below. More information about the forums and Zoom links can be found at southoldzoningupdate.com/get-involved.

• The Southold and Peconic forum will be held Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

• The Orient forum will be held Saturday, May 24, at 9 a.m. at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient.

• The New Suffolk forum will be held Saturday, May 31, at 9 a.m. at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue.

• The Cutchogue forum will be held Thursday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue.

• The East Marion forum will be held Saturday, June 7, at 9 a.m. at the East Marion Fire Department, 9245 Main Road, East Marion.

• The Mattituck and Laurel forum will be held Monday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck.

• The Greenport forum will be held Wednesday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport.

• The Fishers Island forum will be held Saturday, June 28, at the Fishers Island Community Center, 66 Hound Lane, Fishers Island.

A forum specifically for business owners, which will review and discuss the proposed code and zoning map changes that affect local businesses and business-zoned properties, will be held at Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic Thursday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Several avenues to give feedback are available to the public beyond the informational forums, where more general inquiries can be made. Parcel-specific inquiries can be directed to the planning department and Zoning Resource Center.

Residents can visit the Zoning Resource Center at 54375 Route 25, Southold, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.; or Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Feedback can also be given through a Survey Monkey link on the zoning update website. Additionally, residents can call the planning department at 631-765-1938 with questions.

All questions, comments and concerns received by the planning department and advisory committee will be considered during the revision period later this summer and fall.