Community Calendar of Events: June 12, 2025

All ages

Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Riverhead Highway Truck and Equipment Show for Kids with highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, 1177 Osborn Ave., Riverhead. Refreshments available for children in attendance. KIds welcome to bring their trucks to use in set-up play area. Free.

Friday, June 20, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together Potluck hosted by Southold Together, at a private residence in Laurel available upon RSVP by June 19. Bring a dish, bring a way to support your community. Learn about the inner workings of Southold’s local government. All are welcome regardless of political affiliation.

Saturday-Sunday, June 21-22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Summer Kick-Off Family Fun Weekend at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. Live music, face-painting, bounce house, meet n’ greets with beloved characters, carousel rides, food, family-focused vendors and more. Free admission; some activities pay-as-you-go.

Arts and crafts

Friday, June 13, 5 p.m.: Buoy Painting Party with Back to the Bays, an initiative of CCE Marine, at Borghese Vineyard. Tickets $20, includes all materials and instruction by Back to the Bays resident artist. Buoys to be included in silent auction at Borghese Vineyard from July 17–Sept. 10. Proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Registration: backtothebays.org.

Saturday, June 21, 1 p.m.: Get Arty, a two-hour paint and sip party led by certified art instructor Ginger Baer, at Naugles Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm. Self-expression on 11”x14” canvases. All materials provided. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $40, nonmembers; $35, members. Registration: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, June 22, 11 a.m.: North Fork Pride Parade hosted by CAST on arrival at Greenport. Register to walk in parade at castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m.: Juneteenth Parade / Harambee African Dance hosted by CAST, arrival at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, Greenport. 12:30 p.m. performance at Mitchell Park. Free. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, June 12, 6-9 p.m.: Music, Vines and Paws 2025 hosted by North Fork Animal Welfare League at Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. Music by Who Are Those Guys. Tickets $35; includes admission, live music and noshes. Bedell wines, Nice Buns sliders available for purchase. Registration: northforkanimalwelfareleague.org.

Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: “Treasure-hunting” at Hallockville’s Barn Sale, at the Homestead Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm. Antiques, home goods, tools, books, vintage treasures and more. All proceeds support Hallockville’s educational programs and historic preservation efforts.

Wednesday, June 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: East End Lions Takeout Dinner, pickup at Ammirati’s of Love Lane. Call ahead for dinners of penne alla vodka ($20) or chicken parmesan ($25); includes salad, bread, dessert. Proceeds go to Guide Dog Foundation, Canine Companions and American Vet Dogs. Contact: 516-313-9041.

Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car washes hosted by local cheerleaders from North Fork Cheer, at North Fork Discoveries, 31095 Main Road, Cutchogue. Proceeds help North Fork Cheer travel to the AAU Junior Cheer Olympics in Houston, Texas, in July.

Saturday, June 21, noon-6 p.m.: Fried chicken and fish dinner ‘Food for the Soul’ fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, chicken; $20, fish; $25 chicken and fish combo. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. If ordering more than five dinners, please call ahead of time. 631-525-2128.

In the garden

Saturday, June 14, 10-11 a.m.: Opening day for free food scrap drop off program at Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Jamesport. Meet ReWilders, learn about food scrap drop-off pilot program, take a tour with Kelly Brennan. Free.

Saturday, June 14, 11-2 p.m.: Opening day for free food scrap drop-off program at Deep Roots Farm, 57685 NY-25 Main Road, Southold. Learn about food scrap-drop off pilot many ways to compost, including vermiculture (with Anne McElroy); take a farm tour with co-owner Michelle Hart. Free.

Wednesday, June 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Propogation workshop with Amanda Profera, Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Learn how to make more plants. Tickets: $30, non-member; $25, member. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Wednesday, June 25, 10-11 a.m.: Botanical curation workshop with Dr. Jonathan M. Lehrer, Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, non-members; $15, members. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Raptors and a Groundhog in the Garden, Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: free, children; $20, adult non-members; $17, adult members.

Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: ReWild Long Island Sustainable Garden and Meadows Tour. Choose from 12 private and public gardens from Baiting Hollow to Greenport that support birds, butterflies, bees and biodiversity. Free. Rain date: June 22. Registration required: rewildlongisland.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Rd., Southold, NY. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Music

Monday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.: ‘Music Celebrating the North Fork,’ featuring the Long Island Concert Orchestra, The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Music by Mozart, Copland and more. Tickets: $45 to $79, general admission; purchase at thesuffolk.org.

The natural world

Tuesday, June 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, Narrow River Road, Orient. Bird watching. Meet at Inlet Pond Park in Greenport to carpool ay 7:45 a.m., or meet at parking lot on Narrow River Road at 8 a.m. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Friday, June 13, 5-7 p.m.: Art show opening reception for ‘Time and Tides,’ featuring works by Carol Bunn, Michael Duff and Olga Kammerer, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Exhibit draws inspiration from our local surroundings. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Saturday, June 14, 1-4 p.m.: ‘The Fabric of Time’ exhibit sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums, Cutchogue Village Green. Commemorates quilt collection in the Wickham House and donation of colonial era barn loom in the Red Barn. Rain date June 15. Free.

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Linda Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

June 20–Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Artist’s reception Friday, June 20, 6-8 p.m. Kicking off North Fork Pride weekend. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Let’s Set Sail’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of sailing and the Southold Yacht Club, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55300 Main Road. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Going Places’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of ferries that cruised Long Island Sound, Nautical Miseum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

