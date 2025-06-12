Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: June 12, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 4, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

  • HF Corwin & Son Inc. to Pierce & Elizabeth Corwin, 118 Edgar Avenue (600-86-1-7) (R) $380,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Maria & Ethan Koffler to Ethan Koffler, 39 Kay Road (600-115.01-1-51) (R) $192,726

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Mischief Managed LLC to Devin & Edward Lynch, 555 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-29) (R) $1,020,000
  • Charmaine Henderson & Paula Hepner to Peter Avedon, 540 Cedars Road (1000-109-5-17) (R) $885,000

Fishers Island (06390)

  • Murphy Family Trust to JBABP LLC & 1693 Barlow LLC, 1693 Barlow Pond Lane (1000-7-3-3.003) (R) $1,925,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Southampton Building Company Corp to Christopher Taylor & Jennie Park-Taylor, 4600 North Road (1000-35-5-5.003) (R) $1,715,000
  • Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 4600 North Road (1000-35-5-5.003) (V) $405,000
  • Estate of Arthur Pollock to MNB 318 Third ST LLC, 318 3rd Street (1001-4-6-6.001) (R) $332,500

Mattituck (11952)

  • MB Home Realty LLC to George Demos, 150 Captain Kidd Drive (1000-106-3-26) (R) $830,000
  • Estate of Anna Bajlak to Kenneth & Mary McGorry, 1995 Ruth Road (1000-106-7-7) (R) $695,000

Peconic (11958)

  • Glenn & Suyin Jakobsen to Emily & Rafael Romecaster, 330 Shore Lane (1000-86-1-4.012) (R) $1,140,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • East Main Street Ventures Inc to AMV East Main LLC, 612 East Main Street (600-129-3-37) (R) $975,000
  • Margaret Colt & Carolyn Kosciuszko to Margaret Colt, 5881 Sound Avenue (600-9-2-7.001) (R) $276,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • Estate of Hans Schmid to Chandler Olinkiewicz, 24 South Cartwright Road (700-19-2-104.008) (R) $860,000

Southold (11971)

  • Mary Richardson to Ash Realty Group Ltd, 8355 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-9-80) (R) $1,800.000
  • Joseph & Leo DeNicola to D & G 3930 LLC, 3930 Oaklawn Avenue Extension (1000-70-9-10) (R) $1,250,000
  • Estate of Albina Sawicki to Kyle Clausen, 5535 Old North Road (1000-51-3-6.002) (R) $775,000
  • Sylvia Pafenyk Trust to Richard & Robyn Mikulas, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 5E (1000-63.02-1-5) (R) $585,000
  • Estate of George Penny to Robert & Ileesa Engel, 11212 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-6-2.009) (V) $551,000
  • Mark Wilkinson to Stephen Schill, 1150 Waterview Drive (1000-78-7-26) (R) $450,000
  • Estate of Roy Schelin Katie Schelin-Carlson & Cody Carlson, 385 Locust Lane (1000-62-3-34) (R) $437,000
  • Noreen Kelly to Brendan Kelly, 385 Founders Path (1000-64-2-33) (R) $176,000

Wading River (11792)

  • Estate of Warren Steinert to Evelyn & Eric Salucci, 6094 North Country Road (600-57-1-14.019) (R) $665,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content