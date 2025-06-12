Real Estate Transfers: June 12, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 4, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- HF Corwin & Son Inc. to Pierce & Elizabeth Corwin, 118 Edgar Avenue (600-86-1-7) (R) $380,000
Calverton (11933)
- Maria & Ethan Koffler to Ethan Koffler, 39 Kay Road (600-115.01-1-51) (R) $192,726
Cutchogue (11935)
- Mischief Managed LLC to Devin & Edward Lynch, 555 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-29) (R) $1,020,000
- Charmaine Henderson & Paula Hepner to Peter Avedon, 540 Cedars Road (1000-109-5-17) (R) $885,000
Fishers Island (06390)
- Murphy Family Trust to JBABP LLC & 1693 Barlow LLC, 1693 Barlow Pond Lane (1000-7-3-3.003) (R) $1,925,000
Greenport (11944)
- Southampton Building Company Corp to Christopher Taylor & Jennie Park-Taylor, 4600 North Road (1000-35-5-5.003) (R) $1,715,000
- Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 4600 North Road (1000-35-5-5.003) (V) $405,000
- Estate of Arthur Pollock to MNB 318 Third ST LLC, 318 3rd Street (1001-4-6-6.001) (R) $332,500
Mattituck (11952)
- MB Home Realty LLC to George Demos, 150 Captain Kidd Drive (1000-106-3-26) (R) $830,000
- Estate of Anna Bajlak to Kenneth & Mary McGorry, 1995 Ruth Road (1000-106-7-7) (R) $695,000
Peconic (11958)
- Glenn & Suyin Jakobsen to Emily & Rafael Romecaster, 330 Shore Lane (1000-86-1-4.012) (R) $1,140,000
Riverhead (11901)
- East Main Street Ventures Inc to AMV East Main LLC, 612 East Main Street (600-129-3-37) (R) $975,000
- Margaret Colt & Carolyn Kosciuszko to Margaret Colt, 5881 Sound Avenue (600-9-2-7.001) (R) $276,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- Estate of Hans Schmid to Chandler Olinkiewicz, 24 South Cartwright Road (700-19-2-104.008) (R) $860,000
Southold (11971)
- Mary Richardson to Ash Realty Group Ltd, 8355 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-9-80) (R) $1,800.000
- Joseph & Leo DeNicola to D & G 3930 LLC, 3930 Oaklawn Avenue Extension (1000-70-9-10) (R) $1,250,000
- Estate of Albina Sawicki to Kyle Clausen, 5535 Old North Road (1000-51-3-6.002) (R) $775,000
- Sylvia Pafenyk Trust to Richard & Robyn Mikulas, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 5E (1000-63.02-1-5) (R) $585,000
- Estate of George Penny to Robert & Ileesa Engel, 11212 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-6-2.009) (V) $551,000
- Mark Wilkinson to Stephen Schill, 1150 Waterview Drive (1000-78-7-26) (R) $450,000
- Estate of Roy Schelin Katie Schelin-Carlson & Cody Carlson, 385 Locust Lane (1000-62-3-34) (R) $437,000
- Noreen Kelly to Brendan Kelly, 385 Founders Path (1000-64-2-33) (R) $176,000
Wading River (11792)
- Estate of Warren Steinert to Evelyn & Eric Salucci, 6094 North Country Road (600-57-1-14.019) (R) $665,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)