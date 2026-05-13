Southold Historical Museum tax levy to appear on May 19 ballot

The Southold Historical Museum is seeking voter approval May 19 for a new tax levy that would provide public funding for the first time. (Credit: file photo)

Southold and Peconic voters will decide Tuesday, May 19, whether to authorize public funding for the Southold Historical Museum for the first time through a measure that would, if approved, provide the North Fork institution with $183,155 through a new tax levy.

Museum officials estimate the cost at about $35 per year for the average household — less than $3 a month. Executive director Darren St. George said the museum’s annual operating budget runs about $500,000.

“These funds allow us to continue our mission,” Mr. St. George told The Suffolk Times. “We believe in Southold; we believe in preserving this education.”

The measure would mark a significant shift for the museum, which currently operates through private fundraising, grants and donations.

Under state law, accredited museums — like libraries — can seek taxpayer support as educational institutions. Museum officials said the funding would sustain programming, preservation efforts and free public access to sites including the Maple Lane Campus and the Candlestick Tour program.

Darren St. George (left), director of the Southold Historical Museum, is shown with Southold Elementary School students and principal Ellen O’Neill (right). (Credit: James Willse)

If the measure passes, residents in the voting districts would also receive complimentary household membership benefits, which currently cost $50 annually.

The tax levy would continue annually unless changed through a future vote.

“This is set forth,” Mr. St. George said. “If anything changes in the future, we go through this process again.”

The proposal follows similar measures approved elsewhere on the East End.

Last year, Mattituck-Laurel voters approved a $60,000 annual levy supporting the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society in a 113-76 vote. Sag Harbor and Rocky Point have approved comparable measures under the same provision of state education law.

The Southold Historical Museum proposition will appear on the ballot alongside the Southold school budget vote and school board election at Southold High School on May 19. Voting takes place from 3 to 9 p.m.