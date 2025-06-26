Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: June 26, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 18, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

  • Falcon Presta II LLC to SLM Growers LLC, 564 Main Road (600-66-2-11) (R) $900,000
  • George & Laura Elia to George Elia, 103 Meeting House Creek Road (600-113-2-9) (R) $222,9955
  • George & Laura Elia to George Elia, 71 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-71) (R) $152,300
  • Baltazar & Evelyn Chipel-Lux to Evelyn Chipel-Lux, 40 Colonial Drive (600-86-2-5.025) (R) $103,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Estate of Patricia Ogeka to Joseph Ogeka, 2548 River Road (600-137-1-27) (R) $275,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Thibault Webanck & Laura Bichara, 560 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.009) (R) $1,400,000 

Orient (11957)

  • Michael & Teresa Smith to 1405 Terry Lane LLC, 1405 Terry Lane (1000-14-3-2) (R) $2,825,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Helen Giles Trust to Michael & Lori Blane, 51 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-51) (R) $535,000
  • Letesha Smith to Hector Urbano, 13 Oakland Drive North (600-65-3-7) (R) $460,000
  • Rose Pines & Adrienne O’Deens to Maria Michaels, 3902 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-68) (R) $413,000
  • Timothy Harrigan to Margaret & Samantha Harrigan, 156 Fox Run Lane (600-85-1-10.059) (R) $400,000
  • Charles & Maryann Giordano to Kim Andersen, 208 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-16) (R) $380,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • Bowditch Inc to Walter Richards, 1 South Midway Road (700-19-1-44) (C) $2,500,000
  • Martin & Valerie Levenstein to Sumner & Hope Pingree, 80 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-15) (R) $1,775,000

South Jamesport (11970)

  • Scott Albrecht to Vortex Consultants Inc, 64 Point Street (600-92-3-43) (R) $639,000

Southold (11971)

  • Southampton Building Company Corp to George & Joanna Patilis, 670 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-36) (R) $1,900,000
  • Michael & Mary Zevgolis & Isidore Miller to DRU Properties LLC, 1820 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-16.002) (R) $1,870,000
  • Estate of Greco Lawrence to Konstantinos & Denise Psathas, 155 Seawood Drive (1000-88-2-3) (R) $675,000
  • Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 670 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-36) (V) $595,000
  • Maria Pile to Hiro Jones LLC, 420 Lake Drive (1000-59-1-21.002) (V) $325,000

Wading River (11792)

  • James & Amy Csorny to Donald & Susan Nitsch, 18 Oak Street (600-24-2-52.001) (R) $1,500,000
  • Christine Carroll to Christopher & Jaimee deAngelis, 86 Creek Road (600-29-1-16) (R) $1,200,000
  • John & Frank Kershis to Lukas Stonbraker & Nicole D’Amico-Stonbraker, 39 Jaynes Way (600-73-1-1.065) (R) $999,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

