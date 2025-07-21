Aldrich Sports League hosts second full-day fundraiser for amputee team

(Credit: courtesy photo)

Sports can help unite a community, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to work toward a common goal, no pun intended. Two lifelong friends, Joe Aiello and Francis Buonaiuto, both of Mattituck, recognized this and wanted to create an organized, competitive and welcoming place for athletes to learn, grow and have fun.

They established the Aldrich Sports League in 2023 to build on that idea, and the league has since continued to grow each year with support from the community. Hoping to elevate once again, on Sunday, Aug. 3, the friends will host the league’s second annual U.S. National Amputee Soccer fundraiser at Aldrich Lane Soccer Fields in Laurel at 11 a.m.

“Last year was our first-ever fundraiser,” said Mr. Buonaiuto. “Now, we’re bigger and better than ever.”

The proceeds from this year’s event will be going to the American Amputee Soccer Association, with all of the raised donations and funds being used to support travel, lodging and future events for amputee soccer across the country.

They will also contribute to supporting the national team in its campaign at the 2026 World Cup in Costa Rica next August, where it will be battling it out against 24 other teams from around the world. Last year’s proceeds went toward helping the team on its journey through the Gold Cup, where they went 3-1, which finished against Mexico and qualified them for the trip to Costa Rica.

Kicking off the full-day fundraiser will be the playoffs of the Aldrich Sports League Sunday 5 vs. 5 soccer. The top eight teams of the 10-team league will go head-to-head in a single-elimination tournament.

Then the fundraiser’s main event, an exhibition match featuring the U.S. National Amputee Soccer team, will begin when just the top teams remain. The match will pit players from the national team against non-disabled players. Both Mr. Buonaituo and Mr. Aiello played last year hopping on crutches, eventually losing 20-1.

Lifelong friends Joe Aiello and Francis Buonaiuto founded the league in 2023 to unite the community. (Courtesy photo)

Jovan Booker, a Cutchogue resident and national amputee player, said collaborating with the league was a no-brainer. (Courtesy photo)

“It’s just really been a great relationship that we’ve been able to have, with Joe and Francis doing a lot of work to be able to organize this,” said Jovan Booker, who is a national team player, Cutchogue resident and The Suffolk Times’ 2022 Sportsperson of the Year. “We’re just grateful to be able to be a part of it each year.”

Mr. Booker has been heavily involved in the community for years, spending time teaching physical education at Peconic Community School, working with North Fork United Soccer Club, and coaching soccer and basketball lessons and camps. When he first heard about it, Mr. Booker instantly knew he wanted to collaborate with the Aldrich Sports League.

“Immediately, when we came together, we already had like minds — just wanting to serve and hearts to serve,” said Mr. Booker. “What these two young men are doing for our community is a legacy that’s going to stand on for a really long time. I’m going to hype Joe and Francis up, because I know they won’t do it for themselves … These guys work really hard and commit an immense amount of time to being able to organize these different events, bringing in sponsors, connecting with people in the community.”

Apart from the games, the fundraiser will feature a 50/50 raffle, baskets, auctions, clothing and food, supplied by Southold IGA and Black Sheep Bagels. Prizes being raffled off will include gift cards and other items from local businesses, and two footballs signed by players from the New York Jets and Giants.

The day will close with this season’s Sunday league award ceremony and a ‘King of the Court’ 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament. The duo holds several other events throughout the year as part of the league as well, including 2 vs. 2 soccer matches, basketball and soccer tournaments, clinics in collaboration with NoFo Kid Connect, and, hopefully starting next summer, a junior Aldrich Sports League for kids 7 to 10 years old. As the expansion continues, Mr. Booker’s adoration and appreciation expand with it.

“What Joe and Francis are doing for the community, I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s really a huge thing, and I’m eternally grateful for them,” he said. “I can always be here to support them. They know that.”