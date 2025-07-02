Laurel Lake closed to swimming after algae found

Laurel Lake has been closed to swimming and wading after blue-green algae was found. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

Laurel Lake in Laurel has been closed for swimming after water samples performed by State University of New York Stony Brook confirmed the presence of blue-green algae on June 30.

“Health officials ask residents not to use of swim or wade in these waters and to keep their children and pets away from the area,” a Suffolk County press release said. The bloom was first reported June 25 at 4 p.m.

Harmful algae blooms were also reported June 20 at Wolf Pit Lake on Wickham Avenue in Mattituck and Marratooka Pond on New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck around 11 a.m. on June 30. This is not the first time the water bodies have been cited for harmful algae blooms.

While blue-green algae are naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, the press release said they can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow-brown or red. The algae may produce “floating scums” on the water’s surface or may cause the water to take on a “paint-like appearance.”

“Contact with waters that appear scummy or discolored should be avoided,” the press release said. “If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately.”

Community members should seek medical attention if they experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, skin eye or throat irritation, or allergic or breathing difficulties after contact.

To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom at a Suffolk County-permitted bathing beach, contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by email at any time at [email protected].

Suspected blue-green algae blooms at water bodies that are not Suffolk County-permitted bathing beaches can be reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation by emailing [email protected].