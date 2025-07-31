Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: July 31, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 23, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Klatt LLC to 700 Hubbard Avenue LLC, 479 Hubbard Avenue (600-86-6-2) (C) $1,200,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Homemade Enterprises LLC to DTM Trust, 30 Bluffs Drive (600-39-5-5.014) (R) $1,160,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Jeffrey & Catherine Sendlewski to Martin & Patricia Sendlewski, 43 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.010) (R) $500,000
  • Mar-Lin Adventures LLC to Brendan Byrne, Mill Road (600-101-2-1.008) (V) $196,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • 5295 Bridge Lane LLC to James Hoak & Makenna Salaverry, 5235 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.017) (R) $1,775,000
  • Charles Chumas & Deanna Hagen to Larissa Cerchiaro & Antonio Filho, 455 Beebe Drive (1000-97-7-14) (R) $1,200,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Greenway LI LLC to Dmitry & Tatyana Baron, 540 The Greenway (1000-30-2-43) (R) $2,660,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

  • Sanford & Elizabeth Friemann Trust to William & Dana Lehnert, 1165 Old Harbor Road (1000-117-3-8.004) (R) $1,866,666

ORIENT (11957)

  • Alfred & Nicole Eskandar to Alfred Eskandar, 440 Windward Road (1000-14-2-30.006) (R) $1,600,000

PECONIC (11958)

  • Mach3 LLC to Devin O’Connor & Edward Deane, 30 Smith Road (1000-98-3-39) (R) $1093,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Chrissy Stavropoulos to Dinora Chicas & Jose Gonzalez, 11 Joyce Drive (600-83-1-34) (R) $630,000
  • Peter Maneri to Paul King & Christina McElwaine, 2304 Cedar Path (600-18.01-4-142) (R) $550,000
  • Karen Scott Trust to We Buy Homes On LI LLC, 30 Millbrook Lane (600-131-1-5.001) (R) $399,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Ann Clark to Glenn & Stacey Kehl, 65 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-43.019) (R) $800,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Michael Tavani & Meghan McGinnis to Robert & Meredith Bollman, 50 Lighthouse Road (1000-55-1-2) (R) $2,650,000
  • Utz Family Trust to Lauren Barry, 1490 Long Creek Drive (1000-55-4-13) (R) $875,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Andrew & Ellen Prunella to Ellen Prunella, 23 Forest Lane (600-25-1-30) (R) $150,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

