Real Estate Transfers: July 31, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 23, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Klatt LLC to 700 Hubbard Avenue LLC, 479 Hubbard Avenue (600-86-6-2) (C) $1,200,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Homemade Enterprises LLC to DTM Trust, 30 Bluffs Drive (600-39-5-5.014) (R) $1,160,000

CALVERTON (11933)

Jeffrey & Catherine Sendlewski to Martin & Patricia Sendlewski, 43 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.010) (R) $500,000

Mar-Lin Adventures LLC to Brendan Byrne, Mill Road (600-101-2-1.008) (V) $196,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

5295 Bridge Lane LLC to James Hoak & Makenna Salaverry, 5235 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.017) (R) $1,775,000

Charles Chumas & Deanna Hagen to Larissa Cerchiaro & Antonio Filho, 455 Beebe Drive (1000-97-7-14) (R) $1,200,000

EAST MARION (11939)

Greenway LI LLC to Dmitry & Tatyana Baron, 540 The Greenway (1000-30-2-43) (R) $2,660,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

Sanford & Elizabeth Friemann Trust to William & Dana Lehnert, 1165 Old Harbor Road (1000-117-3-8.004) (R) $1,866,666

ORIENT (11957)

Alfred & Nicole Eskandar to Alfred Eskandar, 440 Windward Road (1000-14-2-30.006) (R) $1,600,000

PECONIC (11958)

Mach3 LLC to Devin O’Connor & Edward Deane, 30 Smith Road (1000-98-3-39) (R) $1093,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Chrissy Stavropoulos to Dinora Chicas & Jose Gonzalez, 11 Joyce Drive (600-83-1-34) (R) $630,000

Peter Maneri to Paul King & Christina McElwaine, 2304 Cedar Path (600-18.01-4-142) (R) $550,000

Karen Scott Trust to We Buy Homes On LI LLC, 30 Millbrook Lane (600-131-1-5.001) (R) $399,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

Ann Clark to Glenn & Stacey Kehl, 65 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-43.019) (R) $800,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Michael Tavani & Meghan McGinnis to Robert & Meredith Bollman, 50 Lighthouse Road (1000-55-1-2) (R) $2,650,000

Utz Family Trust to Lauren Barry, 1490 Long Creek Drive (1000-55-4-13) (R) $875,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Andrew & Ellen Prunella to Ellen Prunella, 23 Forest Lane (600-25-1-30) (R) $150,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)