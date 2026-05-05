Southold Fourth of July parade sees changing of the guard ahead of America’s 250th birthday

Southold’s 2026 Independence Day Parade is scheduled for noon July 4. (Bill Landon file photo)

Southold residents and visitors alike will soon notice more American flags and military banners lining Main Road as the town gears up for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

But this year’s Fourth of July parade also marks a turning point behind the scenes.

The parade, spearheaded by sisters Joan Tyrer and Carol Scott in 1997, has been a spectacle for the last three decades. Parade-goers have long enjoyed the themed floats, horses, decorated bicycles and costumed marchers — all brought together for the route along Main Road from Boisseau Avenue to Griswold Terry Glover American Legion Post 803.

“Carol and I did this parade up until this year all by ourselves,” Ms. Tyrer told The Suffolk Times. “We did it because we didn’t need anybody else … It’s special because we’ve managed to get this far.”

Sisters Carol Scott (left) and Joan Tyrer have organized the annual Fourth of July parade in Southold for nearly three decades. (Nicole Smith file photo)

As the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, a new group is stepping in to carry the parade forward. Its “founding mothers,” meanwhile, are stepping back.

Town Clerk Denis Noncarrow and Denise Schlachter of the Legion have joined the effort, along with Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade organizers Joe Corso, Jerry Siani and Paul Romanelli, who will help organize participants.

“There comes a time when it has to be passed on and I think that’s where we are,” Ms. Tyrer said of the decision to take a step back.

Ms. Schlachter called organizing the parade an “honor” and said she has leaned on Ms. Tyrer’s experience.

The parade will kick off at noon on Saturday, July 4.

“It’s coming together to be quite the big event,” Mr. Noncarrow noted.

All of Southold Town’s fire departments — from Orient to Mattituck — are expected to participate, along with local libraries, historical societies, Boy Scout troops and other community groups. Organizers expect 50 to 60 groups in total.

“Everybody’s participating because it is the 250,” Ms. Schlachter said.

Groups interested in participating in Southold’s Fourth of July Parade can contact Denise Schlachter at 631-466-2527. (Bill Landon file photo)

Organizers are still looking for additional groups to join the festivities, especially any bands or organizations with floats.

“It’s all about the red white and blue, everything very patriotic,” she said. “We especially look for the little kids. They like the little kids on the bicycles; they like to have the kids decorate their bicycles.”

Anyone interested in helping out with the parade, donating to the cause or marching in it can contact Ms. Schlachter at 631-466-2527.

Separate from the parade, the town is also expanding its patriotic displays.

Years of windy conditions have worn down about 100 American flags hung between Triangle Park and 7-Eleven ahead of Memorial Day. North Fork Welding owners Joe and Fred Schoenstein have agreed to refurbish the poles.

Ms. Schlachter, her husband, Greg Schlachter, and other Legion members will reassemble the flags using new hardware funded by local business donations.

A banner honoring late town tax receiver and decorated Marine veteran Lt. George Sullivan will hang outside Southold Town Hall. (Courtesy file photo)

The Southold Salutes banner program, which honors retired and active duty service members, began last spring and was headed by Rose Anasagasti and the Legion.

Last year, 28 service members were recognized with banners hung along Main Road. This year, 10 more will be added in Southold, with another 10 planned in Cutchogue, according to Mr. Noncarrow.

The additions were the brainchild of Steve Braverman, whose late father, Joel Braverman, served in the Vietnam War.

Information about the banner program can be found at post803.com.