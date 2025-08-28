Cindy Richards, manager of reuse center, dies Aug. 13

Cindy Richards, manager of the reuse center at the Southold transfer station for nearly ten years, died Wednesday, Aug. 13, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was 70 years old.

A graduate of Southold high school, she went on to pursue a degree in criminal justice. According to her daughter, Kimberly Fabb, Ms. Richards built a rich and diverse career. She worked in real estate for many years before becoming co-owner of her family’s business, Peconic Liquors, where she poured her heart into serving both the business and her community.

After retiring, she joined employment with Southold Town, initially to stay active. She quickly discovered deep fulfillment in her work and joy in the many friendships she formed in the reuse center.

“Beyond her career and family, Cynthia delighted in crossword puzzles, painting, collecting beach glass, cooking and wine tasting,” said Ms. Fabb in her eulogy.

The Suffolk Times reported on the reuse center when it reopened in 2021 after the pandemic. Ms. Richards was thrilled to be back at the center, helping people declutter or find what they needed.

“I call this my happy place,” Ms. Richards said at the time. “This is a very good program … for people who need to get rid of things and people who need things.”

Staff at the transfer station expressed their dismay at losing such a popular and valuable colleague.

“Cindy was extremely talented at her job as well as very friendly and popular with all of the community and staff here,” said Nick Krupski, solid waste coordinator for Southold Town, in an email. “From finding sporting goods for the children of some employees to locating shelving for someone’s basement, she not only stood watch but also added a very personal touch to the operation as a whole and will be missed.”

A beloved fixture at the center, she was well known for running a tight ship. The job required her to make quick decisions while also being cognizant of residents’ feelings about their possessions.

“The role of the reuse manager is a complicated but important one,” said Mr. Krupski. “The reuse center is an extremely popular feature that we offer here which benefits the entire community. The manager must be diligent to not let in items that will not be reused or taken in a short time frame. This seems a simple task, but the area becomes extremely busy during the summer season, and there is great pressure from its users to accept their items as it saves them money. Also, some folks are hesitant to dispose of items but willing to give them away for reuse. Cindy performed this role with great poise.”

Ms. Fabb said, “She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her family and community. Cynthia’s spirit and warm presence touched all who knew her, and her memory will remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.”