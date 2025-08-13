Summer Soirée toasts twenty years of waterfront fund

Oysters are on the menu at the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund’s Summer Soiree on Aug. 21. (Credit: Laura Auriemma)

The New Suffolk Waterfront Fund is a true testament to the power of a community coming together.

Established in 2005 to purchase the land at 650 First St. in New Suffolk, therefore preventing its development as a large stack boat storage facility and parking lot, the nonprofit is now celebrating 20 years and a load of accomplishments since its beginnings.

The most notable part of the organization’s celebration is its Summer Soirée planned for Aug. 21 on the waterfront lawn right outside of Minnow at the Galley Ho.

“It’s a very elegant, lovely party in a beautiful spot,” said New Suffolk Waterfront Fund chair Nancy Lieberman.

Over 1,200 oysters will be served, donated from Peeko Oysters, Peconic Gold Oysters and Oyster Ponds Shellfish Co. Bedell Cellars and McCall Wines will provide drinks, and there will be hors d’oeuvres from Minnow at the Galley Ho.

Another highly anticipated part of the night is the live auction, featuring a stay in an Italian villa, a cruise on a local’s boat and a McCall Wines private burger night for the highest bidder and 30 of their friends.

To commemorate 20 years of hard work, the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund will honor four former chairwomen — Diana Schwatka, Barbara Schnitzler, Patricia McIntyre and Patricia Lowry — all of whom had a huge role in getting the organization off the ground.

When the development of the property that is now the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund was proposed, New Suffolk residents discussed potential plans to halt building on the property during civic meetings. Schwatka proposed banding together to buy the land.

“I remember thinking, is she out of her mind?” said Linda Auriemma, former vice chair. “Lo and behold, it worked. A lot of people donated heavily, and Peconic Land Trust helped get this going and it was successful.”

Since then, the organization has rebuilt the restaurant on the property and hosted many activities, programs and events centered around the incredible outdoor and waterfront area they preside over. Some include waterfront yoga, fishing courses and establishing and maintaining a community garden.

The fund also manages Steamboat Wharf, a reconstructed version of the 1800s wharf that once existed at the location — a marina in Cutchogue Harbor next to Minnow and Submarine Beach at the southernmost part of the property.

The entirely volunteer-based board meets once a month aside from exciting events like the upcoming soirée.