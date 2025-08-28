UPDATE: Sound Avenue accident causes death of Mattituck woman

In a 7 p.m. statement Thursday, the Riverhead Police Department reported that a motor vehicle accident resulted in the death of a Mattituck woman. The accident tied up traffic and caused delays on Sound Avenue and Route 25 this afternoon.

Police said, “A 2016 white Subaru traveling westbound left the roadway and struck two unoccupied vehicles parked in the lot of Lumber and Salt at 5570 Sound Avenue. The driver, identified as Victoria Moller, 75, of Mattituck, was located unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.”

Police reported that the initial investigation showed that “it appears a prior medical event may have contributed to the accident. The Riverhead Police Detective Squad is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 x 312.”

Below is the original Riverhead News Review report:

At 5:45 p.m. the Riverhead Police Department announced that Sound Avenue was open between Church Lane and Pier Avenue following a motor vehicle accident investigation.

The Jamesport Fire Department issued a notice that they are currently working on a multiple vehicle accident on Sound Avenue just west of Pier Avenue.

The department stated on social media, “Sound Ave. is shut down BOTH directions between Manor Lane/Pier Ave. and Church Lane. Road will be closed for an extended period of time.”

This is a developing story.