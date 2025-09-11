Community Calendar of Events: Sept. 11, 2025

Sept. 11, 2001 commemorations

Culinary arts

Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.-noon: Biodynamic Tour and Tasting, led by founder Rex Farr, Farrm Wines, 156 Youngs Ave., Calverton. Walk in vineyard, learn how biodynamic preparations and lunar rhythms guide work. Tastings of merlot, cabernet franc, malbec, petit verdot. Tickets $35: tinyurl.com/farrmtour.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair, Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, fiber arts, photography, woodwork, jewelry, more. Free admission. oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 13-14: Corchaug Repertory Theatre’s One-Act Festival, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Featuring Bob Kaplan’s “The Grind,” Peter Harrington’s “Disarming” and Nicholas Auletti’s “One Wish, Hold the Mayo.” Saturday curtain time: 7 p.m.; Sunday: 4 p.m. Tickets $20: corchaugrep.org.

Film

Saturday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.: “Jaws,” with closing night presented by RAM Film Society, Ram’s Head Inn, 108 S. Ram Island Drive,Shelter Island. Nautical themed cocktails, snacks and dinner served starting 5 p.m. Free admission, donations appreciated. Reservations recommended: ramfilmsociety.com.

Fundraisers

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 13-14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fall Native Plant Sale at Roy Latham Nature Center, 65275 County Route 48, Greenport. Over 60 species of native plants. Proceeds support native tree planting efforts at Inlet Pond County Park. Accepting cash, checks and credit cards. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: CAST Food Drive at Southold IGA and Cutchogue King Kullen. Non-perishable foods and personal care items needed. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.: LI Cares Food Drive to benefit CAST at Riverhead Stop & Shop. Non-perishable foods and personal care items needed. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Yard Sale to benefit Southold Historical Museum, 3105 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Organized by museum treasurer Jay Cardwell. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Rock ‘n Roll Car Show on Cutchogue Village Green. Free tours of historic buildings, food, raffles and music by DJ Gerry. All proceeds benefit the historical council and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Tickets: $5, spectators; $20, car participants. Select vehicles will be given trophies. Information: 631-379-7494.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.: Endless Summer Soiree benefit for East End Arts & Humanities Council at Strong’s Water Club & Marina, 2255 Wickham Ave., Mattituck. Features live music, special performances, a silent auction and local fare. Tickets $175. Reservations: eastendarts.org.

Sunday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mattituck Fire Department Annual Car Show, Peconic Bay Blvd. at Bay Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, per car; $10, per motorcycle; $5, per walk-in person; free, children under 12. Food and beverages available. Live music by “Who Are Those Guys.” All proceeds support fire department scholarship fund.

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m.: Crafting for a Cause with Mary Sanchez at Eastern Front Brewing Company, 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Create a beautiful pumpkin wreath perfect for autumn decorating. Tickets $30. Proceeds benefit local food pantry. Reservations required: [email protected].

In the garden

Friday, Sept. 19, 2-3:30 p.m.: Tips for Successful Autumn Planting with owner Drianne Benner at North Fork Flower Farm, 48455 Route 48, Southold. Tips for selecting and planting hardy varieties, soil preparation, supporting plants through colder weather. Tickets $25. Limited space, reservations required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Music

Friday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.: Music at the Flower Farm with guitarist Gabriele Leite and percussionist Renan Proença, North Fork Flower Farm, 48455 Route 48, Southold. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival’s ‘Energía Internacional!’ After concert, walk the farm with Al Martinez-Fonts; refreshments and community gathering. Free, registration online: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 1-2:30 p.m.: Family trio Homegrown String Band, Mattituck-Laurel Library. Reviving American folk traditions with original and cover music. Featuring songs by the Carter Family, Delmore Brothers and Jimmy Rodgers. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.: Cantos Y Bailes with Toomai String Quintet, North Fork Arts Center, Greenport. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival’s ‘Energía Internacional!’ Features works by Ernesto Lecuona, Manuel Ponce, Tania León, Paquito D’Rivera, and Adonis Gonzalez-Matos. Tickets $25: northfork-artscenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m.: Energía Musical with eight percussionists led by Eduardo Leandro, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival’s ‘Energía Internacional!’ Brazilian, Cuban and Afro American composers. In collaboration with Stony Brook Contemporary Players. Free, registration online: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Sunday, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m.: Mudflats String Band performs at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road. Spend a rousing evening with the popular local music group. Light refreshments. 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $35. Information: uusouthold.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sustainable and Educational Garden and Meadow Tour by ReWild Long Island and North Fork and Southold Peconic civics. Discover biodiverse habitats that you can recreate. Rain date Sept. 14. Free. Registration required: ReWildLongIsland.org.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.: Exploring/Navigating the Autumn Night Sky with Randall DiGiuseppe, Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold.. Focus on North Star, Andromeda and Milky Way galaxies, autumn constellations. Outdoors; bring a blanket or a chair. Tickets: $5, adult; $3, children under 16; free, members. Registration: custerobservatory.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Hunters Garden; meet at Staples parking lot, 1087 County Road 58, Riverhead, to carpool to location. Fall migration starts, with hopes to see yellow-rumped warblers and ruby-throated hummingbirds. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Monday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.: Level 1 Training lecture for becoming a sea turtle cold stun patroller, sponsored by NY Marine Rescue Center, at Riverhead Ciderhouse, 2711 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow. Must attend Level 1 before a later Level 2 beach training session. All ages. Free. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

The written word

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2-3 p.m.: Chris Pavone presenting his pulse-pounding book, ‘The Doorman,’ a novel of class, privilege, sex and murder, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free event. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.: Bottle and Book Lecture with author Steve Wick and his newest nonfiction book, ‘All That Remains,’ Suffolk County Historical Museum. Admission: free, museum members; $8, non-members. Light refreshments served. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Friday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Beneath the Surface’ opening reception, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Featuring selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl, and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Barns and Brunch reception, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Complimentary light brunch. Free. Arts nonprofit presents an exhibit of local barns by its members through September. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Sept. 14: ‘Transitions,’ monoprints and works on plywood by East End artist Ted Thirlby, William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. Artist’s talk and Q&A Saturday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. Information: williamris.com.

Through September: ‘Fall into the Fork,’ featuring artists and photographers from Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, at Eastern Front Brewing Company, 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Opening reception with complimentary refreshments Saturday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. Beer, wine and soda available for purchase. Live music. Free admission.

Through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Through September: The photography of Virginia Cava and the Visage Group in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All welcome to attend the artists’ reception Friday, Aug. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

