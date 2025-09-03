County Legislature votes ‘yes’ on ‘working waterfront’ bill

The Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted to pass Sep. 3 a new working waterfront bill to protect businesses. (File photo)

The Suffolk County Legislature voted Sep. 3 on a new bill that would protect working waterfront properties. The Introductory Resolution 1520, which is in concert with the county’s $9.5 million in capital project funding in its 2026-28 plan, has been nicknamed the “working waterfronts” bill.

There was no opposition to the proposed legislation, and it passed unanimously.

When adopted, it would allow commercial waterfront property owners to apply to a new 17-member Working Waterfront Committee for conservation easements. It is designed to help prevent properties that have been historically used for maritime or marine purposes from being used in other ways. Industries such as aquaculture, marine repair, fishing and boating would be protected.

“Greenport village is thrilled to know the waterfront legislation passed unanimously,” Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi said. “From Greenport Yacht & Ship Building to Stidd Systems, Widows Hole Oysters and more, we have a deep history of working waterfront in need of further protection. We especially appreciate the efforts of Commissioner [Sarah] Lansdale, who led the economic study group, Executive [Ed] Romaine and our East End Legislators Catherine Stark and Ann Welker for their tireless work on this critical legislation.”

According to the legislation, an easement “limits or restricts development, management or use of such real property for the purpose of preserving or maintaining the scenic, open, historic, working waterfront, maritime, archaeological, architectural or natural condition, character, significance or amenities of the real property in question.”

The legislation states that Suffolk County is home to 2,949 marine-related businesses, which employ about 38,419 people — 6.1% of the county’s economy. It also states that the county has 2,400 acres of commercial waterfront property.

“This Legislature finds that the fishing industry and the shellfish industry are important sources of employment and income in the County,” it reads in the legislation. “Commercial fishing is a heritage industry in the County that provides quality of life benefits, economic benefits and tourism revenue. According to NOAA, in 2023 New York State fisheries landed more than 17 million pounds of fish, valued at more than $28 million.”

The legislature held a public hearing on Aug. 5, and heard overwhelming support for the proposed bill. The county also called upon owners of local marinas, waterfront restaurants and any other business located along the water back in April to hear about the challenges they face.

Legislator Ann Welker is one who has voiced her support for the bill, advocating for it at the Legislature’s May 20 Capital Project Working Group meeting. She said the bill is patterned after Maine’s legislation, which, to date, has already preserved a small portion — 35 miles — of the state’s 5,000 miles of working shoreline.

“As we all know, there’s such pressure on our waterfront properties, particularly our commercial waterfront property, for conversion to residential,” said Ms. Welker.

The bill also states that, in recent years, commercial fishing, aquaculture and maritime industries have been facing increasing pressures to sell their properties for other developments. Selling would limit and call into doubt the continuing availability of working waterfront properties that act as docks, piers, packhouses and more.

“Here on the North Fork, our identity, economy and resilience are deeply tied to the water,” Greenport Civic Association president Carol Lindley said in an email to the community Monday. “From boatyards and ferry terminals to marinas, fisheries, aquaculture and repair shops, these working waterfronts provide year-round jobs, support local businesses and serve as a buffer against rising seas and coastal storms.

“IR 1520 offers a smart, proactive way to protect these assets. By enabling the county to work with landowners and business owners to acquire conservation easements, the law ensures that maritime properties remain available for marine-dependent uses and cannot be lost to incompatible development,” Ms. Lindley said. “Please help us support our economy, our environment and our community’s future by preserving our working waterfronts.”