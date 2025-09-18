Mattituck Park District second budget vote is Sept. 18

Vote today from 3 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck. (Credit: File photo)

After voters rejected the prior proposed budget that included a larger tax increase, the Mattituck Park District is holding its second vote on the 2026 budget Thursday, Sept. 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

According to a newsletter from the district, “the proposed tax levy in 2026 is $651,200. The tax levy in 2025 was $592,000.”

It continued, “To get a sense of what that increase means for you, check your tax bill for your property’s assessed value, and multiply by it by $.00245. For example, if you have a house the Southold tax assessors believe is worth $1,000,000.00, your assessed value is $5,500.00 and the proposed tax increase is $13.48.”

Kevin Byrne, chairman of the district board of commissioners, told the Suffolk Times in a previous interview, “I think there’s more than 80 people in the Mattituck Park District that would like to have these improvements to the park, they just don’t come out and vote,” he said. “And there was certainly some movement and groundswell of people who opposed the budget that certainly got out their vote.”