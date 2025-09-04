Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 4, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Real estate for sale sign in residential neighborhood, New Jersey, USA

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 27, 2025.

Calverton (11933)

  • Barry Gilliam to Hakan Koc, 66 Laurin Road (600-115.01-1-38) (R) $376,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Kristy Naddell & Kenneth Cereola to Viveca Tress & Richard McIver, 445 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-30) (R) $1,275,000

East Marion (11939)

  • Alexander Kofinas Trust to John & Coleen Bahrs, 5405 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-1-6) (R) $2,400,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Tupper Thomas to Mark Fishman, 241 6th Street (1001-7-1-2) (R) $1,674,000
  • Emmanuel Tzannes to Nicholas Kaasik, 3250 Manhanset Avenue (1000-43-4-18) (R) $960,000

Jamesport (11947)

  • Estate of William Klatt to Peter Bafitis, 166 Manor Lane (600-47-2-12) (R) $735,000

Laurel (11948)

  • Dmitry & Tatyana Baron to Todd Jeffcoat & Desiree Visceglia, 2780 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-6-23) (R) $1,150,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • 14065 Main Road LLC to Dylan & Mary Hahn, 14065 Main Road (1000-140-3-27) (R) $850,000

Orient (11957)

  • Wisdom Ventures LLC to John Lawrence & Kerry Kimmins-Lawrence, 110 Soundview Road (1000-15-3-33) (R) $1,850,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Kyle Conklin to G & G Vue Property LLC, 116 Sweezy Avenue (600-128-2-10) (R) $750,000
  • Matthew & Jennifer Eager to Israel Salmeron & Bertila DeEscobar, 133 Merritts Pond Road (600-107-1-15) (R) $553,000
  • Theodora & Laura Cohen to Dagoberto Sagastume & Adriana Alvarado, 767 East Main Street (600-127-7-23.001) (R) $542,000
  • Chris Day to Loreta Colombo, 50 Vineyard Way (600-46-4-16) (R) $541,000
  • US Bank to Adrian Campohermoso & Clara Rojas, 25 Prospect Place (600-127-5-19) (R) $530,000
  • WKPRE LLC to John Reventlow, 2302 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-38.001) (R) $458,900
  • Kevin & Susan Brooks to 330 Sweezy Avenue LLC, 330 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-45) (R) $450,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Jose Miguez & Rosanna Piazza to Lisa Vidal, 5 Wade Road (700-8-2-33) (R) $1,450,000

Southold (11971)

  • John Metzger to Southold Studio LLC, 1230 Traveler Street (1000-60-2-1) (R) $510,000
  • Eileen Mowry to John & Carol Taggart, 700 Goose Creek Lane (1000-79-1-1) (R) $475,000
  • Lola Guarneri to Boost Construction Corp, 25 Goldin Lane (1000-135-2-17) (V) $250,000
  • Eileen Sinclair Trust to Walter Gless, 800 Koke Drive (1000-87-5-7) (R) $126,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content