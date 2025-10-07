Aw shucks! Greenport Harbor Brewing’s Oyster Fest to close Carpenter Street

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s annual Oyster Fest returns Oct. 12. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Shellfish lovers rejoice! Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s annual Oyster Festival returns Sunday, Oct. 12 — and this year’s version will be bigger than ever.

For the first time since the fest’s inception in 2012, Carpenter Street will be closed down entirely for the event. Ten oyster farms will be on hand, offering their own oysters, special sauces and more for sampling and purchase, typically costing about $3.

“It’s a wonderful family event,” Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. owner Richard Vandenburgh said. “It’s become one of these things that people look forward to.”

Attendees will be able to try shellfish from 10 different oyster farms. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

A highly-anticipated shucking contest draws in the crowd each year. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

The community turns out each year for the festival. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Mr. Vandenburgh, who recently returned as Greenport BID president, and the brewery don’t charge attendees or oyster farmers admission.

Beyond the bivalves, Portside Hustle will play live tunes on a portable stage. Oyster shucking contests — both amateur and professional — always get the crowd excited. Oysterponds Shellfish Co. is the reigning pro champion.

A stilt walker, juggler, vendors and additional food options round out the entertainment. Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer marine education and an art display highlighting their Back to the Bays program, which since 1985 has connected the public with local marine resources.

Something you won’t find at other fall festivals is Greenport Harbor Brewing’s oyster stout, ‘Unhinged.’

“We get oysters from Little Creek, and we actually put everything in the boil: the shell, the meat, the whole thing,” Mr. Vandenburgh said. “It’s really got just a little bit of salinity to it, but really smooth, easy drinking.”

The festival takes place at the brewery’s Greenport location, 234 Carpenter St. To Mr. Vandenburgh, it’s more than just a good time.

“It is an authentic community event that absolutely underscores the importance of preserving and supporting our working waterfront, as well as our local aquaculture business,” he said. “Those are year-round jobs, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate them with a beer.”

Ian Wile, co-founder of the Greenport-based Little Creek Oysters, has participated in the fest for over a decade. He and his crew even started going before they had their physical shop location at 211 Carpenter St.

“It has always been a great place to showcase some of our local growers — some of the ones who are new at it, as well as some of the veterans,” he said. “It tends to be a very cooperative festival where all growers are really working together to show off their regional products.”