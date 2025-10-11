Blotter: Political signs stolen and two alleged DWIs

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6:

An Orient resident came to police headquarters Sept. 30 to report a larceny, saying that she had displayed 12 Democratic political signs on property just west of Truman’s beach that had been stolen between noon Sept. 29 and 8:45 the following morning. No camera surveillance was active in thee area. As the signs had no monetary value, she wished the incident to be documented.

An anonymous call about 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 reported that a southbound vehicle had “crashed into the water” along Skunk Lane in Cutchogue. Police responded and interviewed the driver, 71-year-old Dianne Castaldi of Cutchogue, who said that while she looked down for her phone, which she believed was ringing, she left the roadway, striking a tree, then a fence, then coming to rest in a marsh. Upon further investigation Ms. Castaldi was allegedly found to be intoxicated. She was arrested, transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

On Oct. 3, at around 8:30 p.m., a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at a location off Pine Neck Road in Southold after observing a driver commit multiple vehicle and traffic violations, including traveling in the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle operator, identified as Becker Agustin-Perez of Southold, 18, was allegedly found to be intoxicated, arrested, processed and held for arraignment. The vehicle was secured at the scene.

Police responded to Lakeside Gardens apartments in Greenport on an open 911 call investigation. Upon officers’ arrival, an 80-year-old man reported unwanted subjects in his apartment. George Pope of Riverhead, 29, was located in the man’s residence and arrested for alleged trespassing, processed at headquarters and released on an appearance ticket.

A Greenport woman came to police headquarters Sept. 30 to report an issue with her landlord, from whom she has been renting space for nine years where she runs a business. With translation assistance, she explained that the business has not been doing well, and she owes the landlord some $110,000 in rent. She stated that when she went to the location that day, she found that the landlord had changed the locks and shut the business down, with all her property still inside. Attempts made to reach the landlord went to voicemail and the woman was advised that, regardless of her debt, he was not authorized to change the locks without a court order. An investigation is pending.

A New Jersey woman in litigation with her sister about access to a Southold residential property called police Oct. 1 to report that the sister, of Queens, had removed cable and internet boxes from the premises, which she has been using for work and had last seen sometime in August. She stated that she and her sisters have equal access to the house. Unable to reach the sister, to whom the complainant had not spoken, officers advised the woman to contact her lawyer to figure out the necessary steps.

An 83-year-old Southold woman called police Oct. 1 at about 7 p.m. to report a broken read window at her residence. Responding officers canvassed the area and, after investigation, identified two 13-year-olds as the likely suspects. They advised the woman that the juveniles’ parents had agreed to cover repair costs.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.