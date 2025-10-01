Celebrate this season’s final First Friday on Love Lane

After a summer of fun, it’s time to ring in the last of First Fridays on Love Lane this week.

Join the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce plus over 30 local businesses and organizations on Oct. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The iconic Mattituck street will be closed off to cars and open to families looking to enjoy live music, food, drinks and shopping all evening.

The band Satchel Boogie — a booming blend of blues, alt and southern rock, country, British pop and funk — will provide this month’s entertainment, stationed near the Pike Street intersection.

“The music draws people in,” said Terry McShane, president of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce.

Cross your fingers for another sunshiny Friday, continuing the five-month streak of good weather the event has enjoyed.

There will be picnic tables and chairs toward Main Road with loads of flavorful food along the way, including the Village Cheese Shop’s $5 fondue, sandwiches and “tall, healthy pours of wine,” said owner Michael Affatato.

“It’s profitable for us,” said Mr. Affatato. “But it’s more about the camaraderie and the neighborhood activity and just the tradition of keeping it going.”

Some other scrumptious selections will be served buffet-style by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market, like penne alla vodka, mac and cheese, sausage and peppers and, special for the season, soup in sourdough bread bowls plus a fall-inspired dessert.

“It’s just enjoyable to be outside and see everybody after hours just having a good time,” says Kayla Corsetti from Lombardi’s.

Local drink vendors from Eastern Front Brewing Co., Shelter Island Craft Brewery and Tulio’s NY Wine Bar get involved and other organizations bring in activities for the kids, like a sand table to play with, chalk to decorate the road and face painting.

“The whole idea behind this was to work with the local communities,” said Mr. McShane. “It’s a community event — it was never intended to be a street fair — the idea was that people could come on Friday for three hours, have a great time and say ‘Hey, I can’t wait until next time,’ and we got that.”

The evening is run entirely by volunteers, with helpful hands stringing lights through the lane, setting up tables and chairs and seeking out entertainment.

Come connect with your neighbors, try some delicious North Fork delicacies and celebrate the last of this year’s First Fridays.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve connected with through this, people I haven’t seen in years,” Mr. McShane said. “It’s just a nice time.”