Photos: First, First Fridays on Love Lane 2025

One fest is down, five more to go on Love Lane in Mattituck. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)



This season’s First Fridays events series kicked off last week as scores of revelers filled Love Lane in Mattituck to enjoy, music, dance and festive fare from a host of area vendors. Local rock legends Who Are Those Guys provided the music and kids from the North Fork Community Theatre performed a scene from The Wizard of Oz.

Meets Meat and Braun’s Seafood had food trucks parked on the south end, while Double Speak Cocktails poured creative drinks and Shelter Island Brewery served beers. Strong’s Marine held down the north end of the block with one of their new boats on display. Organizers have five more events planned each month from June through October. (We’ll leave it to you to guess the dates.)

Photos by Jeremy Garretson