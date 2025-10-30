Community Calendar of Events: Oct. 30, 2025

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.: ‘From Here to Antiquity,’ with classical guitarist Robert Secrist, Custer Institute and Observatory. A select repertoire spanning 500 years of music. Tickets: $30, general admission; $25, observatory members; free, children under 16. Registration: custerobservatory.org. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2-5 p.m.: Monster Mash Costume Party for ages 5-10 at George Young Community Center, Jamesport. Wear your Halloween costume for music, dancing, games, fun fall activities — and pizza! Registration: riverheadrecreation.net.

Arts and crafts

Saturday, Nov. 1, 1-4 p.m.: Jam making lesson with Gabi Spielmann, Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hands-on workshop teaching the traditional craft of making jams. Tickets: $25, museum members; $30, nonmembers. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Women of the Moose Basket Auction, Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Over 100 baskets, fire pit, child’s bike, standup cooler of goodies, turkey fryer, vintage items, gift cards, 50/50 raffle, more! No admission fee. Information: 631-766-2727.

Saturday, Nov. 1, noon-6 p.m.: Chicken and Fish Fry Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 CR 48, Cutchogue. All dinners, chicken or fish, $21. All dinners include dessert a drink, and sides: potato salad, baked beans, green beans or cole slaw. Orders are welcomed in advance: 631-566-0939.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m.: Second Annual Fall Steak Dinner to benefit Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Passed hors d’oeuvres, unlimited raw bar by Southold Fish Market, A Lure’s flat iron steak with veggies, dessert, cash bar. Cocktail hour, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m. Tickets $100: greenportamericanlegion.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1: Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons needs donations for basket, merchandise or gift certificates for upcoming fundraiser on Nov. 8 at Box Pickleball. Donations can be dropped off at 111 Manor Lane, Jamesport. Information: turtlerescueofthehamptons.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: 50th Annual Scallop Dinner at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 CR48. Seatings at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Dine in or take out. Tickets $40. Proceeds support church missions. Call ahead for takeout and reservations: 631-734-2593.

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m.: Spaghetti anf meatball dinner fundraiser benefitting the Mattituck Boy Scout Troop 39, at the Mattituck High School cafeteria. Tickets purchased at the door: $20, adults; $15, kinds under 12; free, veterans and kids under 3. Takeout available.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.: Fall into Pride fundraiser dinner to benefit North Fork Pride, at Little Fish, 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. Thanksgiving-themed buffet, specialty drinks, live music to celebrate Pride. Tickets: $85 each. Registration: northforkpride.org/fundraiser.

Thursday, Nov. 13, 5-10 p.m.: East End Lions Club’s Annual Fashion Show, Dinner and Auction, Residence by Marriott, 2012 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Fashion show, chinese auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings. Tickets $70. Cash bar. Proceeds help community members and institutions. Preregister by Nov. 3: 631-734-5897, 631-236-3809.

Holiday

Friday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.: Halloween in Orient with trick or treating on Village Lane, from Main Road to King Street. The Orient Village Halloween committee needs volunteers to help with decorations and give out candy. Email [email protected].

Saturday, Nov. 1: Ghost Hunting on the Cutchogue Village Green with the L.I. Paranormal Investigators. An exclusive tour of the historic buildings of Cutchogue New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Two sessions: 6-7:30 p.m.; 8-9:30 p.m. Report to School House 20 minutes before tour time. Dress warmly. Tickets $60: brownpapertickets.com.

Sunday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual Holiday Craft Fair hosted by Southold American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803, 51655 Main Road. Over 25 vendors showcase handmade items, baked goods. Free admission. Raffle tickets for sale. Hot dogs, homemade chili, rice pudding and beverages available for purchase.

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2-6 p.m.: Holiday Market at Tanger Outlets, 1770 West Main St., Riverhead. Ornament charm bar, complimentary gift wrap, foil calligraphy, holiday postcards, gourmet treats, exclusive savings. Events free. Information: tanger.com/Riverhead.

Lectures

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Defensive Driving Course with Jerry Greenhaus, Room 3 at Peconic Community Center, 970 Peconic Lane. Point reduction on driver’s license and automobile insurance discounts. Admission $35 via check to Empire Safety Council on day of class. Registration: parksrec.egov.basgov.com/southold.

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.: ‘Edible Energy: Organic and Biodynamic Farming on the North Fork’ panel discussion with farmers Fred Lee and Ira Haspel, moderated by Louisa Hargrave, at Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Park in guest park, take shuttle to event. Registration: peconiclanding.org.

Sunday, Nov. 9, noon: ‘Look and See: What Makes A Work of Art Work?’ brunch and art talk with Joyce Beckenstein, Congregation Tifereth Israel, 519 Fourth St., Greenport. Catered brunch at noon, followed by presentation, Q&A and discussion. Donation: $18. Reservations required: tiferethisraelgreenport.org/artwork.

Meetings

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning Meeting with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt Place East End, 451 East Main St. Discussion and networking; presentation by PSEGLI. Bring your own breakfast. Free, open to chamber members and the business community. Registration: riverheadchamber.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: After Hours Networking with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Box Pickleball, 605 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Optional play. Cash bar. Tickets: $20, members and their guests; $30, nonmembers. Advance registration required: riverheadchamber.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Surplus Food and Produce Find a Home Here,’ panel discussion, hosted by Cutchogue Civic Association, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Discuss food surplus, food rescue and food insecurity on East End. Free. Information: 614-353-6037.

Music

Friday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free, open to all. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears. Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, levels of ability and audience members welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.: ‘From Here to Antiquity,’ with classical guitarist Robert Secrist, Custer Institute and Observatory. A select repertoire spanning 500 years of music. Tickets: $30, general admission; $25, observatory members; free, children under 16. Registration: custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Blues/jazz-infused performance at Jamesport Meeting House. Pianist and singer Gail Storm, drummer Ed Bimonte, bassist Dave Sacrestano, guitarist David Phelps and special guests. Concert followed by reception with artists. Event will be recorded. Tickets: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2-3 p.m.: Annual fall concert and reception with pianist Albert Cano Smit and flutist Anthony Trionfo at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Arranged by Young Concert Artists and sponsored by Carole Donlin Foundation. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.: Concert by Sean Gaskell, playing the kora, a 21-stringed West African lap harp often played by oral historians known as griots, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The natural world

Thursday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Owl Prowl with Tom Damiani, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Bring the family as we listen and look for owls. Wear comfy shoes and bring a flashlight to use only when necessary. Tickets: $10 per person; $15, family of up to four members. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9-10:30 a.m.: Tree Identification Walk led by state park naturalist MaryLaura Lamont, Hallock State Park Preserve. Learn to identify trees by leaves, buds, seeds, colors. Fun and challenging. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 9-11 a.m.: Riverhead Townwide Litter Cleanup Day, sponsored by Riverhead Town anti-litter committee; check in at Town Hall 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Gloves, bags, pickers available, or bring your own. Two community service credits available upon request. Register, listing name, contact information: [email protected].

Sunday, Nov. 2, 4-5:30 p.m.: Daylight Savings Lantern Walk, Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. Take a guided walk along Gardiners Bay by lantern light in partnership with Friends of Orient Beach State Park. Tickets: $4, general admission; free, children under 3. Reservations required: eventbrite.com.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 7-9: “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort, presented by Southold Drama Club at district auditorium, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold. Ages 13+ for mature themes of grief, loss. Nov. 7 and 8: 7 p.m.; Nov. 9: 2 p.m. Tickets $10, at the door. Play information: deborahbrevoort.com.

The written word

Saturday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.: “A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork,” book and bottle lecture with author Richard Wines, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St. The history of the last family to live in Hallockville’s homestead. Light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $8, nonmembers. Registration, prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext 100.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.: Author talk on “Hitler and My Mother-in-Law,” a memoir by Therese Svoboda, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. A gripping mix of history, family, humor and the politics of truth in both the past and present. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 3-4 p.m.: Author talk on “Flying on the Wings of Mercury” by Mitchell Berg, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Oct. 1-31: ‘Abundance,’ a collection by retired educators — Lisa Baglivi, William Behrle, Patricia Feiler, Imelda Corcoran Farrell, Lee Harned, Wanda Nardollilo — inspired by their students’ spark and enthusiasm, Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. All invited to reception at gallery Sunday, Oct. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Through Nov. 1: ‘Entangled,’ an open juried exhibit of fiber arts, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: North Fork mixed media artist Sherry Davis and Tom Cugliani, curator of two of Sylvester Manor outdoor exhibits. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through Nov. 9: ‘Autumn Selects,’ an autumnal exhibition featuring warmer earth tones, seasonal light, imaginative bounty and colorful reflections, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Fridays and Sundays: noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays: noon-7 p.m.; by appointment other days.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through Nov. 13: ‘The Worker’ curated by Kelynn Alder, North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Collaboration with OLA. Exhibit and sale aimed at allowing a person’s full humanity to be seen, witnessed and honored. Proceeds benefits artists, OLA and NFAC. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m. RSVP: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Nov. 2-30: John Wissemann Art Exhibition, Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Works of late local artist, former art teacher on display in the foyer. All invited to reception Sunday, Nov. 2, noon; coffee and refreshments served.

Nov. 1-Dec. 13: ‘Fluid Patterns: Water and a Changing Climate,’ a new East End Arts juried group exhibit at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: Marta Baumiller, Rainer Gross. Opening reception Saturday, Nov. 1, 4-7 p.m.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through November: ‘The Way We See It,’ a collection of varied art by the Peconic Painters, Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m.; light refreshments served. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Oct. 18–Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

