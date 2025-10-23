Eileen Powers running unopposed for Southold Town justice

Southold Town Justice Eileen Powers is running unopposed for reelection this year. (Brendan Carpenter photo)

Town Justice Eileen Powers has served on the Southold Town Justice Court for the past eight years and is running unopposed on the Democratic line for reelection. She prides herself on being fair to all community members whose cases she hears.

“I’m fair, and I want to see people move forward and do well,” she said.

In the role, Ms. Powers handles Southold Town and Greenport Village vehicle and traffic violations, penal law offenses, parking violations, town and village code violations, landlord and tenant cases, and civil and small claim actions.

In 2024, court staff processed more than 3,200 traffic, criminal and code violations, with over $570,000 in fines and fees collected.

Having worked in the legal system for roughly 33 years, with prior experience as a deputy bureau chief for the major crimes bureau in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and currently as a village attorney for Southampton Town, she’s seen changes over the years in the legal system.

In recent years, those have included cashless bail and changes in state discovery laws.

Two weeks ago, the court began virtual arraignments for cases where there is no set cash bail. The move can increase efficiency and safety in arraignments, she said.

In cases where defendants being arraigned are in the hospital, virtual arraignments are less intrusive for medical staff, Ms. Powers pointed out.

The judge is also a team member on the East End Regional Intervention Court, a treatment court which serves the five East End Towns and their residents. In that role, she sees nonviolent offenders whose crimes are related to substance addiction or abuse.

“I find it makes a difference, being a part of that team,” Ms. Power said.

The town’s lack of a dedicated courtroom is something Ms. Powers hopes can be rectified soon. The projection on a courtroom looks to be a few years down the line.