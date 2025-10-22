Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society wins vote to raise taxes to preserve history

Events like the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museum’s Fall Festival will be able to continue thanks to residents passing the organization’s inaugural budget. (Courtesy Brenda Momente)

Residents supported the preservation of local history Tuesday by passing the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museums’ inaugural budget.

The 113-76 vote approved a $60,000 annual tax levy that will add between $12 and $18 to each household’s tax bill starting in 2026, spread across the community’s roughly 4,200 homes.

The increase was needed because the historical society faced running out of funds within four to five years due to rising costs tied to inflation.

“I’ve always thought this community had a generous heart and the results were likely to be positive, but there was some negative feedback, so I wasn’t really sure,” said museum president Charles Gueli. “There was a sense of relief when we got the results.”

The organization has helped preserve local history since 1964. It owns a 2-acre parcel on the corner of Main Road and Cardinal Drive in Mattituck, which holds five buildings: its main museum, two schoolhouses, a carriage house and a milk house. Their histories date back to the 1700s and 1800s, according to Mr. Gueli.

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society Museum on Main Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file photo)

The approved budget will give the historical society “financial stability” in the coming years and allow it to maintain its museum houses while continuing to host community events such as its fall festival, Christmas tree lighting and Hampton’s Flea Market.

“We now know that we can rely on being around for a while,” he said.

Several other East End communities approved tax levies for local historical societies in recent years, including Sag Harbor and Rocky Point. These propositions are made possible through New York State Education Law, which designates public museums as educational institutions eligible for support similar to local libraries and schools.

Interested community members can join the historical society or contribute donations to support its mission. For information on membership and donations, visit mlhistoricalsociety.org.