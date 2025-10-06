Southold boutique expands into a board game café

Rowan Craft Boutique has over 400 games in its new board game café. (Photo Credit: Parker Schug.)

Board games have been at the center of gatherings for years. Whether it’s an evening activity for the family, friends putting down phones to play or passing time on a rainy afternoon — favorites like Monopoly, Scattergories and Clue are at the heart of it all.

Bunnii Buglione, owner of The Rowan Craft Boutique in Southold, and her friend Eliot Ramierz are bringing that fun-loving spirit to the top floor of the shop.

The board game cafe opened the first week of September with over 400 board games, including 36 kinds of Monopoly, Skee-Ball and a foosball table. The downstairs candy bar is stocked and growing to feed the passionate players. Ms. Buglione also encourages people to come by with takeout from Latin Fuzion or other local eateries to fuel their enthusiasm.

The board game cafe is open concurrent with the boutique’s hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ms. Buglione opened the boutique in August 2024 to sell arts, crafts, local homemade goods and sweets curated by herself and other creatives. She also does tarot readings and hosts birthday parties.

In the now game-packed upstairs area, Ms. Buglione was hosting craft classes and workshops, but she’s currently renovating the space’s basement, which is more conducive to the growing base of class attendees.

With the slight move, she wanted to fill the unique loft-like area.

“A friend borrows the shop when we’re closed to hang out with his friends and play ‘Magic: The Gathering,’” said Ms. Buglione. “And we were like, ‘Why don’t we just make this a board game cafe?’”

Ms. Buglione and Mr. Ramierz sourced board games through Facebook posts in North Fork groups calling for game donations or games for sale.

Community members handed over upwards of 60 games from their homes, and Mr. Ramierz drove to a Connecticut warehouse to pick up hundreds more. After thorough sorting, the pair established which games would make for a top-notch recreation space.

“Now kids can actually come here and have a place to hang out that’s appropriate for them to hang out in,” said Ms. Buglione.

To get your game on, swing by the desk on the first floor to pay $15 for three hours of play, $40 for a monthly membership or $95 for a household membership covering unlimited play for six people.

Ms. Buglione will also host board game events and carves out time at the café for homeschooled students. Keep an eye on the boutique’s calendar for updates.