Tuckers volleyball star Tatarka sets teammates up for success

Mattituck setter Stella Tatarka passes the ball during victory over Ross on Oct. 6. (Credit: George Faella)

For years, setter Stella Tatarka has known that it’s much better to give than to receive. That is a prime reason she has become an elite player for the Mattituck High girls volleyball team.

“Well, it does feel good to make them feel so good about themselves in a sport that we all care about,” she said. “I don’t really need all the assists or points. I do think it’s better to watch them feel good about themselves.”

Tatarka has also been feeling good about herself as the senior recently surpassed 500 career assists.

Through the holiday weekend, Tatarka had accumulated 577 assists, including 177 this season, ranking her 22nd in Suffolk County.

After the first set of Mattituck’s 3-0 home win over Ross on Thursday, Oct. 6, Tatarka was given a volleyball by head coach Kelly Pickering in recognition of her achievement.

(Credit: George Faella)

“I feel like being a setter, you never really get the recognition, because the hitters are always getting the spikes and the points,” said Tatarka, who contributed 24 assists in that match. “But it does feel good to be recognized for all the hard work I’ve put in, especially through travel [volleyball]. I do spend a lot of time, and I work really hard at this.”

After Mattituck (7-4, 3-2) secured a 25-12, 25-12, 25-23, non-league victory, Tatarka’s teammates signed the ball, giving her a unique trophy and remembrance of her volleyball career.

“It’s really nice to an artifact,” said Tatarka, who has been playing competitively since the sixth grade. “I’m really sentimental about our senior year. It’s the only sport I play, so it’s nice to have something for that.”

Pickering praised Tatarka’s additions to the team.

“She is not a selfish player by any means,” she said. “She is all about the team. She didn’t even know she was going to be achieving the 500 until I called her mom and let her know. She’s been a great leader on and off the court this year for the girls.

“Stella’s been playing really smart lately, putting the ball over, placing it to the corners. When we need a point, she makes a smart choice. So maybe instead of setting, if it’s not a great pass, she’ll push it over. She’s really done a great job mixing things up.”

(Credit: George Faella)

Tatarka’s impact also hasn’t been lost on her teammates.

Senior Grace Quinn finished with a team-high 14 kills, some of which came off of Tatarka’s set-ups. In fact, she recorded the kill on her teammate’s milestone assist in a 3-2 comeback win at Pierson-Bridgehampton on Oct. 3.

“Stella’s an amazing asset to the team,” Quinn said. “Without her, the team wouldn’t function, literally. She is the glue to our team. She sets everyone up, and everyone can get the most amazing kills off her. I just really appreciate Stella. She’s just a great friend, and she’s a good person on and off the court.”

Ditto for senior Claire McKenzie, who collected six kills and five aces.

“Without Stella, we wouldn’t be able to win as many games as we have,” she said. “She sets me and Grace up for success every time. Without her, we wouldn’t be a full team.”

Tatarka hasn’t made final decision on where she will attend college. Southern and California schools are on her list. Her No. 1 choice is the University of Texas at Austin.

“I really want a big school, and then maybe I can play club volleyball at some point,” she said.

Tatarka said that she wants to major in advertising, following in the footsteps of her parents.

“I’ve grown up around it so much that it. We’re such a creative family,” she said. “We also love writing and producing films. I think it would be fun to do something like that.”

But first things first on the docket is finishing the volleyball season on a high note.

After Wednesday’s match at Southampton, the Tuckers have one more regular season encounter remaining, against Bayport-Blue Point at home on Monday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.

Then comes the Class C playoffs. The championship match is set for Monday, Nov. 3.

Tatarka said that she wants the team to “get as far as we can.”

“Playoff-wise, states. I’m too sad for my last game that I’m trying to go as far as I can,” she added.

As long as Tatarka continues to set up her teammates for kills, that could become reality.