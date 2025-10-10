Sports roundup: Mattituck girls volleyball wins in nail-biter against Ross

(Credit: file photo)

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 6 — Mattituck 3, Ross 2

Senior Stella Tatarka recorded 24 assists to boost her career total to 551 as the Tuckers (6-4, 2-2) won the Suffolk County League VIII home match, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23, over Ross (0-8, 0-3). Tatarka was honored. Grace Quinn added 14 kills and nine digs, and Claire McKenzie contributed six kills and five aces. Lizzie Fohrkolb finished with 16 digs and six aces, and Kate Nemschick had seven digs.

On Oct. 3, Tatarka broke the 500-assist barrier with 28 as Mattituck rallied to capture the final three sets at Pierson-Bridgehampton (2-8, 2-3). After dropping the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-20, the Tuckers rallied to win the final three – 25-16, 25-24, 15-12. Quinn registered 16 kills and five aces. Riley Richert had 12 kills and four assists. Fohrkolb 13 digs.

Oct. 7 — Greenport/Southold 3, Pierson-Bridgehampton 1

Junior co-captain Abbi Bednoski led the way with 15 kills, 17 digs and six aces for the Porters (5-5, 4-1), who won in four sets at the Whalers (2-8, 2-3). After dropping the first set, 25-19, they swept the final three, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21. Lyla Zablotny added nine aces and three kills. Riley Whitecavage contributed seven aces, five kills and five digs. Peyton Dinizio recorded 13 assists and six digs, and Jessica Czeladko had 16 digs.

The day prior on Oct. 6, Greenport also lost in the set, before rallying for a 3-1 triumph at Center Moriches (3-6, 1-3). The Porters fell, 25-22, in the opener before winning three in a row – 29-27, 26-24, 25-19. Abbi Bednoski registered 14 skills, 26 digs and five aces. Lauryn Bednoski contributed one kill, 17 assists, nine assists and four aces. Whitecavage had five kills, eight digs and five assists.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 6 — Center Moriches 3, Southold 1

Junior midfielder Jostin Cajas scored his third consecutive goal to give the Settlers a halftime advantage, but the Red Devils (7-3-1, 6-2-0) rallied for three in the second half in the League IV encounter. Senior goalkeeper Travis Sepenoski produced nine saves. Luke Rebore-Costanzo scored twice, and Alex Rotunda collected a goal and an assist.

Oct. 6 — Miller Place 5, Greenport 0

Goalie Jesus Rios made 10 saves for the Porters (1-7-2) in their non-league road loss to the Panthers (8-2-1). Nick Russo led the hosts with two goals and one assist while Pablo Rubio, Nick Galano and Erik Eichler also found the net.

Sept. 30 — Center Moriches 3, Mattituck 1

After starting the season unbeaten in its opening nine matches, the Tuckers lost three consecutive games. Before its 2-0 away loss at Southold on Oct. 4, Mattituck dropped a 3-1 decision to archrival and host Center Moriches. Charlie Carter scored Mattituck’s lone goal. Marquise Miles tallied twice for the Red Devils and Luke Rebore-Costanzo added another for the winners.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 6 — MSG 4, Southampton 0

MSG (5-7, 3-7) rolled to a 3-0 halftime lead over the Mariners (5-7 3-7) in the League III contest. Senior forward Page Kellershon connected for the opening goal six minutes after the opening kickoff. Three juniors, sophomore Ida Reininger, juniors Viviana Rodriguez and Kate Meringer also contributed goals. Eighth-grade midfielder Charlotte Reininger added two assists as she moved up to seventh place in the county in that category. Junior keeper Emily Manwaring made five saves.

Girls Field Hockey

Oct. 7 — Pierson/Bridgehampton 5, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 0

Goaltender Allison Erwin produced 17 saves as the Porters (0-11, 0-10) remained winless in the Division II game. Shelby Casey paced the Whalers (2-7, 2-7) with two goals and Zoe Esposito added three assists to lead Pierson/Bridgehampton (2-7).

On Oct. 2, Malu Garcia and Carlie Kreymborg scored off of penalty corners for the Whalers (2-7, 1-7) in the non-league encounter. Erwin made nine saves.

Schedule

Oct. 9

Greenport/Southold boys golf vs. Mattituck (Islands End Golf and Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

MSG girls soccer at Babylon, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey vs. Harborfields, 5 p.m.

Oct. 10

Greenport boys soccer vs. Riverhead Charter, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys soccer at Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 13

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey at Babylon, 10 a.m.

Oct. 14

Mattituck boys and girls cross country at Bayport Blue Point (Sunken Meadow State Park), 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys soccer at Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls volleyball at Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys and girls cross country vs. Port Jefferson (Sunken Meadow State Park), 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys soccer vs. Greenport, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15