Have a jolly old time at Aldrich Sports League’s inaugural Christmas Pickleball Tournament

Aldrich Sports League’s inaugural Christmas Pickleball Tournament will be held at Box Pickleball on Dec. 20. (Credit: Stephanie Villani file photo)

Grab your paddles, your Santa suit and just about the ugliest sweater you can find, because the Aldrich Sports League is hosting its inaugural Christmas Pickleball Tournament next month.

The tournament will be held at Box Pickleball in Riverhead, at 605 Old Country Road, on Dec. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.

“​​This is a cool opportunity to bring together, not only some of the kids that play in our soccer league or basketball tournaments, but definitely a lot of the parents as well, and all ages, for this tournament,” said league co-founder Francis Buonaiuto. “Pickleball brings the community together, and that’s what we’re all about.”

A max of 64 two-person teams will compete in a March Madness-style bracket. It will be a round-robin, meaning each team can play multiple games before being eliminated. To make it even more fun, you don’t have to play to take part in the tournament.

Like millions of March Madness fans do each year, spectators can fill out a bracket with who they think will win each round. Points are then awarded based on how many winners are guessed correctly and how many of the top eight teams are guessed correctly. Those brackets can then be turned in for prizes.

For every team that signs up, the league will get their pictures, age and a quote from them. That all goes to their Instagram and Facebook, and that’s how people can find out who’s playing before filling out their brackets.

“This was the perfect opportunity to reach a new audience, to follow our same morals, which is bringing communities together through sports,” said fellow co-founder Joe Aiello.

There will also be raffles, Christmas-themed prizes under a tree and stocking-stuffers from sponsors. Under the tree, the top three teams will have special gifts. The first-place team will get trophies, shirts and a cash prize. Second and third place will get medals, shirts and some additional little gifts.

Oh, and there will be an ugly sweater contest — a classic holiday staple.

“I’ve even heard some players are going to wear them during the tournament,” Mr. Aiello said.

To sign up, visit aldrichsportsleague.com or contact Mr. Aiello at 631-905-9595. The deadline is Dec. 8 and costs $100 per team.

The two lifelong friends, Mr. Aiello and Mr. Buonaiuto, both from Mattituck, established the Aldrich Sports League in 2023 after recognizing that they wanted to create an organized, competitive, and welcoming place for athletes to learn, grow, and have fun.

The league has continued to grow each year with the support of the community. They’ve held other events such as soccer clinics and leagues, basketball tournaments and several fundraisers. They’ve even had some meaningful collaborations, such as with NoFo Kid Connect and the American Amputee Soccer Association.