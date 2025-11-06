Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 6, 2025

Real estate for sale sign in residential neighborhood, New Jersey, USA

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 29, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

518 Main Rd LLC to GWS Tree Farms LLC, 518 Main Road (600-66-2-14.001) (V) $350,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Christopher Malanga to Bradford & Deborah Kolodny, 101 Linda Lane West (600-16-2-8) (R) $746,700

Calverton (11933)

Slawomir & Justyna Birycki to Tyler & Jill Madore, 132 Donna Drive (600-79-5-59) (R) $817,000

Frank Nolan to Matthew Hejmej, 131 Donna Drive (600-79-5-65) (R) $550,000

Greenport (11944)

Divine Homes LLC to Michael & Cynthia McGuinness, 424 2nd Street (1001-4-2-35.003) (R) $1,730,000

Jamesport (11947)

Rae & Shafer Zysman & Marc Zysman to William Crowley, 70 Tuthills Lane (600-68-1-5) (R) $760,000

Mattituck (11952)

Kenneth & Maryann Birmingham to Sean & Jennifer Southard, 730 Sebastians Cove (1000-100-3-11.006) (R) $1,175,000

Riverhead (11901)

372 Jericho Corp to East Main Riverhead LLC, 877 East Main Street (600-127-7-8.001) (C) 22,850,000

Judith & Carlos Rubio & Reyna Garcia to Javier Quezada, 1434 Roanoke Avenue (600-83-1-12) (R) $675,000

Sophie Tyte Trust to Rosa Jimenez & Wilson Sanchez, 265 Howell Avenue (600-127-4-43) (R) $571,000

Southold (11971)

Patricia & Edward Booth Trust to Fuzzy Acres LLC, 17240 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-2-8.002) (V) $1,780,000

Shivin Kwatra & Sameera Sabherwal to 2865 South Harbor LLC, 2865 South Harbor Road (1000-78-3-3) (R) $1,150,000

Wading River (11792)

Eliot & Robin Mazzocca to Richard & Brittany Vlacci, 64 Cambridge Court (600-35-4-11) (R) $1,075,000

Ellen Kennedy to Philip & Joeyanne Marcario, 6284 Route 25A (600-74-2-15.002) (C) $440,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)