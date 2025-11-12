Southold PD welcomes new police chaplain Andrew Cadieux

Father Andrew Cadieux and his family celebrate his appointment as Southold Police Department’s police chaplain alongside Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan and the Town Board. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The Southold Town Board appointed the Rev. Andrew Cadieux, a 19-year parish priest with Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, as police chaplain for the Southold Police Department at its Nov. 5 meeting.

The Rev. Cadieux has served as a chaplain for more than 20 years, with service dating back to his service as chaplain for the police and fire departments in Bristol, Conn. He currently serves as senior chaplain for the Blue Point Fire Department and the Town of Brookhaven Fire-Police.

He views his roles as voluntary chaplain as an extension of his spiritual and community services beyond his parish. In those positions, he offers prayers at events, provides counsel to firefighters and police officers and has officiated at the funerals of retired police officers and firefighters.

Additionally, when he’s encountered first responders in need of counseling beyond his abilities, he recommends professional help.

“My community is not just my church. My community is as many people around me that we can touch and help,” he said.

Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan thanked the Town Board for supporting the Rev. Cadieux’s appointment and thanked the new police chaplain for filling the role for the department.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Father Andrew over the last few weeks and he’s going to be a great addition and I’m excited for him to join our team,” Chief Grattan said.

As Southold’s police chaplain, the priest said the role will help give him more exposure and help more community members in town.

“I’m honored to have this consideration of an appointment so that we can better, and I can better, serve the Southold community at large,” he said.

The brotherhood and sisterhood the Rev. Cadieux has seen and experienced as a chaplain is something that has moved him. In March 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a week.

He was placed on an oxygen machine for six weeks. During that time, Blue Point Fire Department members stopped by his house to check on his wife, Joanne, and their children, Elizabeth, Nicholas and Demetrius.

“They dropped off gift cards so that they could get things,” Father Cadieux said. “That’s something that — I’m used to helping others. Others helping me I’m not used to. And it was very humbling.”

Councilman Brian Mealy welcomed the minister to Southold at the Nov. 5 meeting.

“Thank you for watching over the men and women who keep our community safe, and just looking out for their well-being,” Mr. Mealy said.