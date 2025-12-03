Cyber attack delays 2026 beach, disposal permits

Southold Town Beach. (File photo)

The cyber attack that has knocked out Southold’s computer system for more than a week will delay the town’s ability to issue beach and disposal permits, officials said.

The much-desired beach permits, required for parking at town beaches, were supposed to go on sale Monday, Dec. 8.

“Everything about them is processed through our computers, so being that they’re down, there’s really no way for us to process them in a correct manner,” Town Clerk Denis Noncarrow told The Suffolk Times Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Noncarrow said the town now plans to start selling them Monday, Dec. 15.

He directed community members to call the office at 631-765-1800 during normal business hours with any questions.

Disposal permits are issued for commercial and residential waste haulers in Southold who want to bring their trash to the Southold Transfer Station.