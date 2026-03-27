Sports roundup: Boys and girls lax open their seasons

Girls Lacrosse

March 24: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 8, Longwood 5

Senior midfielder Gianna Calise recorded her 200th career point, scoring twice in the season-opening win on the road. Senior midfielder Page Kellershon paced the team with three goals, while freshman Ellie McKenna contributed two goals. Senior Olivia Zehil also scored.

Boys Lacrosse

March 19: Riverhead 14, Mattituck 9

Rafa Finnerty scored five goals and Luke Finnerty recorded a hat-trick in the Tuckers’ season opener on the road. Goalie Alex Warren made 22 saves. Jaxon Binkis paced Riverhead with five goals and two assists, while Logan Dempsey added four tallies.

Boys Tennis

March 24: Shoreham-Wading River 5, Mattituck 2

Monte Lang and Matt Kuzman combined to defeat Leo Castro and Ryan Keneski, 6-4, 6-4, in the third doubles in the Tuckers’ season-opening defeat to the host Wildcats.

Baseball

Mattituck’s Tyler Brown makes Newsday list

Tuckers’ senior right-hander, Tyler Brown, was selected as one of Newsday’s top 100 players to watch this season. Brown, who will attend Molloy College this fall, struck out 50 batters in 30 2/3 innings last year. He held opponents to a .181 average while posting a 2.05 earned-run average.

Schedule

March 26

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Babylon, 5 p.m.

March 27

Mattituck boys lacrosse at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls track and field vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys track and field vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys tennis at Hampton Bays, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys baseball at Hampton Bays, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

March 28

Southold baseball vs. Hampton Bays at Eastport-South Manor, noon

Mattituck baseball vs. Shoreham-Wading River at Diamond in the Pines, 3 p.m.

March 30

Mattituck girls track and field at Center Moriches, 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys track and field vs. Center Moriches, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys tennis vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4 p.m.

Mattituck boys tennis vs. Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. Canandaigua Academy at PAL Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Mattituck/Greenport girls softball at Babylon (Memorial Grade School), 4:30 p.m.

March 31

Southold/Mattituck/Greenport girls softball vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball v. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys tennis at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls track and field at Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball vs. Hampton Bays, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Mount Sinai, 7:30 p.m.

April 1