Southold spring cleanup April 13: What to bag, pickup rules, grace period

Southold Town Department of Waste Management. (Lee Meyer file photo)

Southold Town residents should bag brush and leaves in biodegradable paper bags ahead of the Highway Department’s spring cleanup collection on Monday, April 13.

Crews will only collect properly bagged yard waste, beginning in Orient Point and working west to the Laurel town line. Mixed debris, bamboo, phragmites and other invasive species will not be picked up.

Residents who miss the collection day can bring their bagged residential brush and leaves to the Southold Town compost facility in Cutchogue at no charge during a four-week grace period from April 13 through May 11. Invasive species will not be accepted at no charge.

Fishers Island’s spring cleanup will also take place April 13.

Normal tip fees for brush disposal at the compost facility will be waived for residential vehicles carrying less than one ton of debris during the grace period. Single-entry fees for vehicles without permits will still be charged, as appropriate.

Commercial landscaping and tree removal companies will not be allowed to dump branches or yard debris in town rights-of-way. Homeowners are responsible for ensuring their contractors haul yard debris to the Cutchogue compost facility. Anyone not following the rules will be fined for illegal dumping.

There will be no reduction in tip fees for commercial vehicles during the April 13 to May 11 grace period at the compost facility.