Blotter: Road rage incident on Route 48

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19:

An East Marion woman approached an officer on patrol about 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 to report a road rage incident. She recounted that while eastbound on Route 48 near Tuckers Lane, where the roadway changes from two lanes to one, another vehicle that was slightly behind her as she as merging began aggressively and tailgating her — so closely that she could not see its headlights in her rear view mirror. The same vehicle followed her to a local gas station, she said, where a man got out of the vehicle, approached and “ripped open her car door in an aggressive manner.” She was able to capture the “irate” driver’s license number, which she provided to the officer. The officer linked the vehicle to a Greenport man and responded to his residence, where the driver explained that during the merge he had to “slam on his brakes … causing his groceries to go flying,” which agitated him. The officer advised him that he was wrong to open someone else’s car door and should call 911 if similar incident should occur in the future.

Police were contacted by Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 18 regarding an ER outpatient allegedly assaulting a staff member there. The head nurse on duty told the responding officer that while undergoing a medical evaluation, a 60-year-old woman had become irate and aggressive, grabbed her left hand, made verbal threats and attempted to strike her. She wished to pursue harassment charges and a civilian arrest report was signed. The patient was arrested, transported to Stony Brook Hospital for psychological evaluation and released on a field appearance ticket.

On Jan. 18, Southold police assisted after a vehicle rollover was reported on Sound Avenue near Harbes Family Vineyard and Farm. An eastbound driver had lost control in the snow, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a tree. The Mattituck Fire Department and Riverhead police, in whose jurisdiction the accident occurred, responded. No injuries were reported.

A customer of a Southold selfstorage business called police Jan. 15 to allege that a man she believes lives in a mobile bus at the location has been stealing items from her storage unit since August, including bags and bins of “designer clothing,” bedding, jewelry and cash, along with professional licenses and a passport. She claimed to police that she saw items of her clothing “sticking out of some contractor bags” inside the bus, which is owned by someone else, and believes that the man is somehow associated with the manager of the business. An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be fou