East End Feral Care Givers looking for help, funds from community

East End Feral Care Givers looks after well over 100 cats, and is looking for help from the community in continuing its mission. (Credit: Courtesy East End Feral Care Givers)

East End Feral Care Givers is a Calverton-based nonprofit organization, providing medical services, trap-and-neuter services, food and shelter for stray and feral cats across the North Fork. With all they do, and bills skyrocketing, they need help.

The rescue spends roughly $300 weekly on food alone. President Lynn Oliver stated that since the group officially became a nonprofit in March 2025, prices have increased, and she has even paid around 90% out of her own pocket.

“What we do is we pick up where [trap-and-neuter] leaves off,” she said. “A rescue that goes out and does [trap-and-neuter] normally only does that, releases a cat and doesn’t turn around, so the cat has to fend for themselves, which is why they’re attacking our wildlife, or getting hit by cars because they’re crossing the highways to try to find food and garbage cans.”

The group has posted on social media several times over the last few months, asking for community support.

Ms. Oliver and some of the other members have been together since 2013, working at other rescues. The nonprofit currently cares for roughly 150 feral felines, but at one time cared for up to 225. “In the last 12 years, we’ve lost that many cats,” she said.

The group, East End Feral Care Givers, was at one point looking after over 200 cats. (Credit: Courtesy East End Feral Care Givers)

Cats with all sorts of health issues and needs have passed through. They’ve supported a cat with diabetes that needs constant monitoring, a partially paralyzed and incontinent 15-year-old cat, and even one going through feline infectious peritonitis treatment. Once almost always fatal, FIP is a rare disease that causes an inflammatory response that damages blood vessels and causes significant organ swelling.

Ms. Oliver said it has become increasingly difficult to keep their mission going with a lack of donations, increased costs and even laws against them. She referenced Babylon Village, which saw two proposed laws in 2024 that aimed to limit the feeding of feral cats. At the time, it was said that plates of food were being left out near parks, which was said to be causing issues.

“They’re trying to diminish the feral caregivers,” she said. “They’re making laws to abolish us from being able to feed.”

She added that she would like to see towns and villages provide funding for trap-and-neutering in their budgets.

The group is accepting monetary and food donations. Donations can be made through Zelle, Apple Pay and Venmo to the account @eastendferalcaregivers, or through PayPal at [email protected].

They also have an Amazon wishlist, where people can choose specific products they need and have them shipped directly to them, at 164 Highview Dr.

East End Feral Care Givers isn’t alone in their needs, as other groups such as the Aquebogue-based North Fork Country Kids pays tens of thousands of dollars each year in veterinary bills. The group held a fundraiser ball in December to raise money for the bills.