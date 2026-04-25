Blotter: Woman gets a surprise with a prescription

Screenshot

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents, among others, during the week from April 13 to April 20.

A woman contacted police April 16 to report an unusual encounter with an employee at CVS pharmacy in Mattituck who was helping her with a prescription. She said the employee informed her that “her whole family and her eight kids” were under investigation by the Town of Southold. She said she called police because she felt threatened by this interaction and wasn’t satisfied with the store manager’s reaction to it. A responding officer spoke with the manager, who said he’d given the woman the number to file a complaint with CVS corporate. The officer also spoke with the pharmacy employee, who said she’d had several “problems” with a family of the same last name as the customer and wondered if she was related or “had any insights to past incidents.” The store manager told the employee not to interact with customers on a personal level and said CVS would follow up with the employee’s direct manager.

On April 13, a Greenport man reported being the victim of scam, stating that two years ago, he’d written a check for $240,000 as a loan to a female friend who intended to use the money to open a business on Front Street in Greenport. Instead, the woman used the funds to open a business in St. James. After a period of time, the man reported, she failed to make the agreed-upon monthly repayments, and then sent him a wire transfer for $60,000, then transferred ownership of the business to him. He later sold the business for $50,000 but said he is still out $130,000. Despite contacting numerous attorneys, he has not yet recovered the funds and believes he has been the victim of fraud. Police advised the man that the matter is a civil issue. The complainant has no written documentation outlining the terms of the parties’ agreement.

A board member of a Mattituck club called police April 13 to reported that a former 16-year member, who had been suspended more than a year ago, was on the premises and refused to leave when asked. By the time police arrived the suspended member had left, but he told police his suspension had expired and he had gone to the club to submit a new application and dues. When the officer explained that the club’s board has stated he is still not allowed on the property, he agreed to stay away.

The driver of a westbound Suffolk County S92 bus called police April 13 after a man began yelling him for parking the bus about 100 feet beyond the designated stop. He told officers he explained to the man that he did this in order to avoid blocking the entrance of a local shopping center and advised him to file his complaint with county services. Officers interviewed the subject, who claimed that the driver had yelled at him and was being “racist toward white people.” Police offered the subject a ride home, which he refused. The driver said the subject was still allowed on the bus, but was advised to call police if he became combative again.

An officer on routine patrol April 14 observed a truck stopped in the roadway at an intersection in Greenport with a boat lying in the roadway, having apparently fallen from a trailer in tow. The trailer was unregistered with no license plates. Staff from a nearby marina responded to get the boat back on the trailer and officers assisted with redirecting traffic. The driver of the truck, the boat’s owner, was issued a summons for the unregistered trailer.

Security personnel at Mattituck High School called police April 14 to report a Mattituck man who frequently appears on the property during school hours. On a previous occasion, he had been observed urinating on a red barn near the track and was told not to return, but has reportedly refused to comply. School security personal requested that he be officially trespassed from the campus, so officers visited the man’s residence and advised him that he would be subject to arrest if he returned to school property.

Officers responded to Main Road near Laurel Lake Preserve April 17 on a report of a white Infiniti failing to maintain its lane. The observed the vehicle passing another consistent with the report and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, a 21-year-old from Southold, explained that she was trying to demonstrate to a friend “the performance of the vehicle’’s new tires.” No sign of impairment was observed and the driver was reminded of relevant rules of the road.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.