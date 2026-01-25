LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm begins dumping snow on North Fork

Snow falls on Old House, with the Cutchogue Library in background. (Credit: Suffolk Times photo),

Snow began falling on the North Fork early Sunday morning — and more than a foot could be dumped on the region by the time the storm finally peters out on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the North Fork through midday Monday, with snow expected to fall heavily throughout Sunday and transition to sleet and freezing rain Sunday evening.

Between 6 and 10 inches of snow accumulation is forecast during the day Sunday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet possible Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported. The storm marks the highest snowfall on Long Island since the Jan. 29, 2022 blizzard — when parts of the North Fork were blanketed with about 2 feet of snow, according to News 12 Long Island.

Those shoveling driveways face temperatures Sunday morning in the low teens, with wind chill values between 5 and 15 degrees. The mercury will rise to around 32 degrees by Sunday evening, then fall to around 27 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The bitter cold is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures remaining below freezing for the next 10 days and nightly temperatures in the teens and single digits, according to News 12 Long Island. Any snow that melts from sunshine will instantly become black ice on untreated pavement.

Area school superintendents are expected to make decisions on school closures later today.

All Cross Sound Ferry service has been canceled for Sunday and Monday.

The Long Island Rail Road is running on a modified schedule Sunday, with no service between Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

Suffolk Transit has canceled bus service Sunday.

Check back throughout the day for updates more photos and videos.