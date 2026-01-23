North Fork Polar Plunge postponed due to incoming snowstorm

The fourth annual North Fork Polar Plunge has been postponed to Sunday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. due to the winter storm expected to hit the North Fork on Sunday, Jan. 25 (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo).

It’s going to be too dangerous for polar bears this weekend.

The fourth annual North Fork Polar Plunge scheduled for Sunday was postponed because of the predicted monster snowstorm barreling toward the North Fork.

The North Fork Polar Bears’, the Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation and the Cornell Cooperative Extension announced Friday the popular event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Beach in Mattituck.

With concerns of hazardous travel conditions, potential power outages and near-whiteout conditions, CAST executive director Erica Steindl said there was no choice but to reschedule, for the safety of the plungers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency shortly before organizers temporarily put the event on ice.

“We won’t be doing it in a state of emergency,” Ms. Steindl told The Suffolk Times. “We were unable to make it work out. It’s supposed to be so cold — not that the Polar Bear Plunge isn’t cold anyway, but, I think it’s for the best.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Suffolk County, with up to a foot of snow expected to fall from early Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Organizers expect up to 500 plungers and spectators for the rescheduled event.

Anyone who is unable to attend can pick up their merchandise at CAST in Southold on Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 29, from noon to 4 p.m.