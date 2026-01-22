North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Jan. 22, 2026

House of the Week:

Pictured above, and just moments from one of Southold’s beaches, this “turnkey” three-bedroom, two-bath home offers a modern kitchen, views of Goose Creek and Peconic Bay, a private dock, a heated saltwater pool and a patio for hosting.

Location: Southold

Price: $2,399,000

Broker: Thomas J. McCarthy Real Estate Inc., Southold, 631-765-5815

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

Douglas Borge & Kristin Harbes to Keira McCarthy, 60 Church Lane (600-67-2-18) (R) $579,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

John Gordon to Ralph & Kayla Elsegood, 10 Harper Road (600-38-3-31) (R) $741,000

Palamara Family Trust to Brian Pace, 70 Jean Court (600-15-2-9.002) (R) $940,000

Calverton (11933)

Dawn O’Donnell to Richard & Patricia Shannon, 1 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.018) (R) $1,115,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Kevin & Susan Boix to Michael Ziegelbaum & Wendy Carnel, 1390 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.015) (R) $1,700,000

East Marion (11939)

Robert & Stephanie Ingram to Edward Young & Janet Castro, 600 Shipyard Lane (1000-35-8-5.008) (R) $1,100,000

Estate of Helen Bouklas to George & Evangela Georgaklis, 530 The Strand (1000-21-5-2) (R) $1,807,000

Mattituck (11952)

Brendan & Taryn Callahan to Timothy & Cynthia Gilbert, 805 Captain Kidd Drive (1000-106-5-9) (R) $975,000

Joseph Robinson to 935 Meday LLC, 935 Meday Avenue (1000-113-9-2.001) (R) $900,000

Riverhead (11901)

Kevin & Kirsten Rousell to Jason Birnhak, 173 Pier Avenue (600-8-2-12.008) (R) $1,747,000

Mary Olsen to William & Cecelia Lynch, 107 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-107) (R) $640,000

Andrew Przepiorowski to Jorge Buitrago & Liceth Osorio, 209 Horton Avenue (600-81-2-13) (R) $565,000

Georgette Zenk & Joanne Malahias to Ostrander Property Holdings LLC, 901 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-3-25) (R) $240,000

Estate of Jean Boyd-Hudson to Ricardo Angel, 18 J T Blvd (600-120-1-26) (R) $500,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Grainne Coen to Emily Farber, 42 Stearns Point Road (700-13-2-25) (R) $3,950,000

First Freds Lane LLC to David Williams, 8 Freds Lane (700-18-2-61) (R) $3,850,000

Southold (11971)

Timothy & Lori McKiernan to Dena Elamrousi, 6980 North Bayview Road (1000-79-7-6) (R) $785,000

Thomas & Mary Deierlein to Nicholas Granato, 770 Chablis Path (1000-51-3-3.010) (R) $1,297,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)