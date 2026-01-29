Polar Plunge canceled due to another storm and more cold temps

North Fork Polar Bears inaugural 2023 annual Splash for Cast event (photo credit: Courtesy photo)

The fourth annual North Fork Polar Plunge — recently re-scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 1, after last weekend’s snowstorm — has been canceled because of another arctic blast expected this weekend, organizers announced Thursday, Jan. 29.

The cyclone bomb heading this way calls for a 50% chance of snow Saturday night, with a 60% chance of precipitation before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Blustery conditions are expected both days, with temperatures plunging to as low as 7 degrees Friday night — the coldest of the season so far, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve thought about it hard and long, and we really care about this community and their well-being,” North Fork Polar Bears co-founder Patricia Garcia-Gomez said. “The spirit of this event is the community getting together and having fun and being joyous together. When it’s extreme weather, that’s harder to pull off.”

Over 150 prospective plungers pre-registered before the event, which is higher than normal, and over 300 donors signed up as well. Organizers expected up to 500 plungers and spectators for the plunge.

Though the event won’t be taking place, merchandise can still be picked up at the Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation, at 53930 Main Road in Southold. Merchandise can be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 29, from noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m.; or Saturday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We really want to keep the spirit alive and also reward people who’ve worked really hard to fundraise and have turned up to support,” Ms. Garcia-Gomez said.

The first 50 people to pick up their items will get a free Polar Bear sweatshirt.

“We’re really surprised and disappointed to cancel the actual plunge part of the event, but we wanted to make sure that our safety is our first priority,” said CAST executive director Erica Steindl. “Unfortunately, we will not be getting in the water, or, as it looks right now, we will not be getting in the ice.”