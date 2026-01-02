Two officers toasted as they retire after combined 55 years of service

A pair of Southold police officers’ retirement was celebrated following their combined 55 years in law enforcement on the North Fork.

Peter Onufrak, a highway patrol officer for 30 years, was honored with a walkout on Dec. 29, 2025, that featured former and current top brass from the department.

Mr. Onufrak served as the department’s first Sergeant-At-Arms and spent more than 20 years with the Suffolk County Police Conference, including a decade on its Board of Directors.

Officer Peter Onufrak receives hug from colleague during walkout ceremony attended by former and current police officials on Dec. 29. (Credit: Southold Police Department courtesy photo)

“Throughout his career, PO Onufrak demonstrated professionalism, commitment, and was truly dedicated to serving and protecting our community,” the Southold Police Department wrote on Facebook. “His experience and contributions have had a lasting impact on both the department and the residents he served. We sincerely thank PO Onufrak for his sacrifices and wish him the best of luck in his retirement.”

Mr. Onufrak, who often led town events riding the police motorcycle, was named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2020 after rescuing two people from a burning house on Hortons Lane in September 2019. He pulled a man and his elderly sister to safety as smoke filled the home.

Before joining Southold, Mr. Onufrak served with the NYPD and police departments in Ponce Inlet and Cocoa, Fla.

On Dec. 31, 2025, the department also bid farewell to police officer Dan Mackey, who retired after more than 25 years in law enforcement.

Department officials said Mr. Mackey served the community with professionalism and reliability throughout his career.

“His years of service contributed to the safety of our town,” the Southold Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Their exits follow the retirement last October of Officer Ryan Springer after 28 years of service.