Year in Review: County signs ‘working waterfront’ bill

County Executive Ed Romaine signed the county’s ‘working waterfront’ bill into effect Monday. He was joined by Legislators Catherine Stark (left), Ann Welker (right) and other elected officials. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine signed the groundbreaking “working waterfront” bill at the Greenport railroad dock — officially enacting unprecedented protections for the area’s commercial fishing and maritime heritage.

The ceremony to sign the legislation — attended by dozens of maritime business owners, as well as local politicos — marked the culmination of months of advocacy following the Suffolk County Legislature’s unanimous approval on Sept. 3.

“We need working waterfronts to encourage those in the oyster business, to encourage those growing kelp, to encourage those who are fishing — all those who earn their living by the sea,” Mr. Romaine told the assembled crowd. “If we do not have a working waterfront, if all that land is purchased and used for other things, we’re going to miss out on one of the heritage industries of this county.”

Maritime businesses and property owners favor the county’s new ‘working waterfront’ bill. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The new Chapter 26 of the Suffolk County Code establishes a framework for acquiring conservation easements on working waterfront properties, creating protections against development pressures that have threatened to transform commercial docks into residential properties.

Original reporting by Brendan Carpenter