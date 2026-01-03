Year in Review: Southold zoning code update pending

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski welcomed local stakeholders at the first public forum breaking down the proposed zoning changes in the township May 12. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Southold Town released public review drafts of its zoning code and map Tuesday, April 22, marking the first comprehensive zoning update for the town since 1989.

Since then, the town embarked on several ventures designed to inform the public, as many districts have new names, and there are four new zoning districts in the draft code. Additionally, several zoning districts revised in the draft would affect permitted uses.

From May 12 to June 28, town officials held nine public forums throughout Southold Town to explain the updates and to collect public comment. They also invested in the creation of southoldzonigupdate.com, making all the information available 24/7.

Town Supervisor Al Krupski invited community members to comment on the changes to say what works and what doesn’t in the existing code and new code. He called it “a work in progress.”

Members of Southold’s Zoning Advisory Committee presented recommendations for the town’s ongoing comprehensive zoning update to the Town Board Tuesday, Aug. 19. Town of Southold planning director Heather Lanza then unveiled revisions, addressing mounting public concerns while streamlining the code for easier implementation Thursday, Sept. 25.

Before the close of 2025, outgoing Southold Councilman Greg Doroski expressed frustration that the zoning code update was not complete, and Ms. Lanza posited the end of March as a target date.

Original reporting by Nicole Wagner