Blotter: Alleged break-in at Greenport FD headquarters

The following are among the incidents Southold Town police responded to between Feb. 9 and Feb. 16:

A break-in and possible burglary was reported at Greenport Fire Department headquarters Feb. 13, where someone had tampered with the locked doors. After entering the building, the unknown subject had allegedly flipped three picture frames upside down. A detective responded to photograph the scene and an investigation continues.

A woman called police Feb. 9 to report a man driving a black SUV “patrolling” the area of Ludlam Place and Carpenter Street in Greenport. She said she asked the driver if he was law enforcement or ICE, to which he replied he was “volunteer” driving the area to keep it safe. Responding officers located a car and driver matching her description near Cox Neck Road and Route 48, where they initiated a traffic stop. The driver acknowledged speaking to the woman and produced an ID card from “Alliance of chaplains and law enforcement volunteers in police service.” Officers advised the man not to act or identify himself as any kind of law enforcement official.

A Mastic Beach woman received several tickets Feb. 12 after a traffic stop on Route 48 in Peconic when it was discovered that the license plates affixed to the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving actually belonged to a 2018 Ford Mustang and had expired in May 2021. She was also unable to produce valid insurance for the vehicle. The car was towed and the driver was taken to Mattituck Plaza to wait for a ride.

A dispute erupted in Orient Feb. 12 when a woman called police to complain that her neighbor has been parked in front of her residence, blocking access to her mailbox. She also claimed that this neighbor had previously come onto her property and harassed her and her husband, and that she had reported that to police as well. Officers were unable to contact the neighbor and advised the woman to follow up with the U.S. Postal Service regarding the blocked mailbox, as a ticket could not be issued to a vehicle parked on a private roadway.

On Feb. 13, an anonymous caller reported a vehicle parked on the grass at New Suffolk Avenue and Deep Hole Drive in Mattituck, expressing concern that the driver was intoxicated. After police canvassed the area, another caller reported the same vehicle parked in front of his residence, noting two occupants who appeared intoxicated. The caller reported they had driven away down Cardinal Drive. Officers located the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and observed the operator open the door and vomit. The driver, identified by a revoked N.Y. driver’s license as Salvador Garcia of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

A Southold woman called police Feb. 14 after being hit by another car while sitting at the stop sign at Main and South Harbor roads, as the other car was turning south from Main Road. Responding officers found the other driver, Theodorus Kriek of Brooklyn, 54, to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and arrested him for alleged DWI. He was transported to headquarters for processing and was held for arraignment.

Police responded to a reported accident on Route 48 in Southold about 1 a.m. Feb. 15, and found that a vehicle had run off the roadway and collided with a PSEG utility pole. The driver, age 16, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest for alleged DWI. The juvenile was taken to police headquarters, processed and released on a field appearanceticket.

An anonymous caller reported a blonde woman wearing pajamas “screaming for help” in the vicinity of American Beech in Greenport on Feb. 15. Police responded and located the woman, who stated that she was staying at the hotel and had locked herself out. Officers contacted a hotel employee by phone, who advised them of a hidden key fob that allowed the woman to reenter the hotel and return to her room without incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.