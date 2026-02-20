Greenport’s Maritime Festival to return with new business group steering the way

Greenport’s annual Maritime Festival will return in 2026 with a new group taking the lead. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

The 36th annual Maritime Festival will return to Greenport this year, assuming it receives the expected permit from the village at its board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation, the organizer of the September tradition celebrating the village’s seafaring heritage for the last 35 years, initially announced it was pulling out of running the event late last October.

This year, stewardship will be transferring to the Greenport Business Owners Alliance, a group of village business owners separate from the Business Improvement District. The alliance is led by Rena Wilhelm of The Weathered Barn, Kara Hoblin of North Fork Art Collective, Kim Loper of Harbor Pet and Sarah Phillips of First and South.

Ms. Phillips addressed the village board at its Feb. 17 work session, seeking approval for the event and the required public assembly permit.

“There’s a bunch of collaborative groups here in Greenport that I think could come together for this year in a really positive way and highlight all of the things that we’re all doing together,” Ms. Phillips told the board. “I don’t see any real changes happening for the festival this year. I think it would be best for us to make small additions, incorporate more of the businesses. Let’s make sure it’s beneficial for everybody, make sure that it’s safe, make sure that it’s fun, that it’s family-oriented and maritime-oriented.”

Sarah Phillips, of First and South, addressed the Village Board about taking the lead on this year’s Maritime Festival. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

The East End Seaport Museum released a statement about this year’s plans shortly after the work session. Along with a three-year partnership with the Business Owners Alliance, there will be support from the Hold Fast, Stay True fund, the Greenport BID and the village.

Under the new agreement, the museum said it will benefit directly from the festival’s success, “receiving a graduated share of festival revenues.”

“Local nonprofits, businesses, and the village came together with a shared goal: to ensure that the Maritime Festival and related events are vibrant, sustainable, and beneficial to all in the community,” executive director Erin Kimmel said in the statement. “We are grateful for the collaboration and excited for what lies ahead for the festival and our community.”

The Business Owners Alliance will also be granted management of the annual Land and Sea Gala. Proceeds from the gala’s auction will directly benefit the museum, “reinforcing the event’s longstanding role as a critical source of support for maritime preservation, education, and programming.”

Ms. Phillips told the Village Board that she was on the museum board for six years and ran the gala for those six years.

Board members commended Ms. Phillips for taking on the festival and expressed confidence in the group of business owners being able to take control.

“I like the idea of the community coming together, and I like the idea of the festival expanding to include others in the decision-making,” said Trustee Mary Bess Phillips. “New ideas always bring a breath of fresh air, but also get people thinking about other events down the road, which is what we need in the district.”

“I want to thank you for stepping up, and I think you’re the right person for the job, and I have every confidence that it’s going to be a great success,” added Deputy Mayor Patrick Brennan.

Mayor Kevin Stuessi commended Ms. Phillips, but also said he hopes the Business Improvement District will “support with some level of funding” for the event. Just after the museum announced it would be stepping away last year, the BID began holding meetings to discuss future plans and work to keep the tradition alive.

“It’s always been my position as president of the BID that we’re going to have a Maritime [Festival] regardless of who’s going to run it,” Richard Vandenburgh said later in the work session. “The BID is 100% going to support any entity that can run it. All that we ask for is communication, feedback and involvement. I applaud Sarah and the group for taking on the task.”

The festival is expected be held from Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27, with Friday being designated as a set-up day. The Greenport Band will play an evening concert that night to kick off the celebration, with the parade scheduled for Saturday morning.